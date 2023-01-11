ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Minnesota Reformer

New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally

Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

Secret rule change will see House lawmakers get a $34,000 PAY BUMP

In one of their final acts in power, House Democrats secretly passed through a rule change that will see lawmakers in the lower chamber get a $34,000 pay raise. The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, allows House members to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while on official business in Washington DC.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban

(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
GEORGIA STATE

