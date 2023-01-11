Read full article on original website
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
What is the Difference Between Recreational and Medical Marijuana?
When taking the first steps into the cannabis industry, many new beginners often find themselves asking many questions. What strains are right for me? How much should I ingest? And one of the biggest questions to date is; what is the difference between recreational and medical marijuana?
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally
Newly elected Minnesota state Sen. Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, suggested Gov. Tim Walz should be jailed and called COVID-19 vaccines a “death shot” during a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. “I’m not anti-vaccine but I’m anti-COVID-vaccine. It’s not a vaccine, it’s a death shot,” Wesenberg said during the demonstration, which was filmed by […] The post New Minnesota senator calls COVID-19 vaccines a ‘death shot’ at Capitol rally appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Secret rule change will see House lawmakers get a $34,000 PAY BUMP
In one of their final acts in power, House Democrats secretly passed through a rule change that will see lawmakers in the lower chamber get a $34,000 pay raise. The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, allows House members to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while on official business in Washington DC.
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
Controversial N.J. concealed carry gun bill passes despite Republican outcry. Murphy vows to sign it into law.
Despite more outcry from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Senate voted narrowly Monday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a controversial proposal that would rework and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier for Americans to carry firearms in public.
‘See you in court,’ Illinois Senate President says as chamber passes gun ban
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Senate late Monday passed a bill that seeks to ban the future sale of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with various capacities despite threats of a lawsuit that the measure is unconstitutional. ‘We’ll see you in court,’ Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park,...
Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Tennessee, GOP likely to block it
Democrats in the state legislature want to legalize the growing, selling and purchasing of marijuana in Tennessee. This bill is a renewed effort of past cannabis legalization legislation sponsored by Nashville's Democrats. The bill will face tough opposition from many Republicans. Democratic lawmakers are renewing efforts to legalize marijuana in...
South Dakota governor calls for eliminating grocery tax
Gov. Kristi Noem called Tuesday for using the state’s surplus to eliminate the tax charged on groceries and lower other taxes in a State of the State address that steered clear of the hot-button topic of abortion. The Republican governor, who is seen as a potential contender for the...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Ohio Could Be Voting to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in 2023
Ohio’s Secretary of State has resubmitted a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
USVI One Signature Away From Cannabis Legalization, Kentucky's MMJ Challenges, Iowa Sales Booming & More
U.S. Virgin Islands Send Recreational Cannabis Legalization Bill To Governor. Lawmakers in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) have approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, sending it to Governor Albert Bryan (D). Eleven senators voted in favor of the veto-proof measure with one vote against it and three absent, writes St. Kitts and Nevis Observer.
Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary
The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday. Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
Judge finds Jan. 6 defendant who breached Senate chamber not guilty of obstruction
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Joshua Black had a “unique stew in his mind” that left her uncertain whether he was aware that his actions were unlawful.
Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban
(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
