Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Plans to expand Jacksonville’s That Bar at the Arena approved by Downtown Development Review Board
The plan to expand That Bar at the Arena into a rooftop bar was unanimously approved Thursday by Jacksonville’s Downtown Development Review Board. That Bar at the Arena is located next to -- no surprise -- the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
flaglerlive.com
3 FPC Student Athletes Among 5 Injured in T-Bone Crash at Pine Grove and Belle Terre Parkway
Last Updated: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Five people were injured, at least three seriously, in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Drive and Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast minutes after 3 p.m. today. Three of the victims are said to be juveniles. The crash snarled traffic on...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
New public transportation app coming to Clay County in January
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, Clay County residents can plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new “MyJTA app.”. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip on Clay Community Transportation’s Red, Magenta, Green, and Blue lines. Users can purchase fares for Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, Jacksonville Transportation Authority Express Select, Connexion & Connexion Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry through the app.
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
Officer-involved crash with injuries reported in Eastside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported an Officer-involved crash with injuries in the Eastside area on Jessie Street and Franklin Street. JSO reported that at around 6:41 p.m., two Officers were traveling Southbound on Franklin St. in a JSO-marked side by side vehicle. As the...
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap announces the sale of 105-room hotel in Jacksonville, Florida for $5.5 million
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Days Inn Baymeadows, a 105-room hotel located at 8255 Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville, Florida for $5,500,000. “The buyer saw the opportunity in converting two hotels directly...
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
List: Cold weather shelters opening up along the First Coast for chilly weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coldest weather of January will be moving on Friday night and settling in for the weekend. As a result, many places are opening a cold weather shelter as temperatures drop. Here's a list of available shelters. FERNANDINA - A cold shelter will open in Fernandina...
Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
Bagels R Us Joining List of Businesses at Beachwalk Development
The bagel shop will be one of many tenants at the site.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
T-bone crash on Highway 17 causing Clay County traffic delays
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a T-bone crash on Highway 17 at Orion Road. According to Annaleasa Winter, the spokesperson for CCFR, the crash involved two cars that caused one to spin into a ditch next to the road. Four patients had to be transported after being removed from the cars.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Effects of the Freeze
Those of you fairly new to Nassau County maybe have not previously encountered a strong freeze lasting for a few days, and have not, until now, seen its aftermath. Looking around now, after the cold Christmastime weather, the results are evident. Dead or injured plants are everywhere!. My friend Susan...
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20
JCPenney is celebrating the grand opening of its “JCPenneyBeauty Shop” on Friday, Jan. 20 where the first 100 guests in line can win anywhere from a $10 to $100 gift card. The shop with be located within the already-standing JCPenney storefront in the Orange Park Mall (1910 Wells Road). The grand opening starts at 11 a.m. and the shop will remain open until 7 p.m.
Comments / 0