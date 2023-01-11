ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBCU U-Know: Prairie View A&M University’s Ruth Simmons [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago
Source: R1 Digital / Rock T

Ruth Simmons, born July 3, 1945) is a professor and academic administrator. She is president of Prairie View A&M University in Grapeland, Texas.

Rock-T breaks down her historic career, which includes being the first African American woman to head an Ivy League school!

After five years of retirement from Brown University, Simmons was invited to take on the presidency of Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU in Texas.

HBCU U-Know: Prairie View A&M University’s Ruth Simmons [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

 

