FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss to Chicago Blackhawks; Francouz returns, Newhook’s toughness
The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, on the road Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from the defeat. Something is wrong with the Avalanche. Losing seven times over eight games is bad enough, but no defeat stung more than this Chicago debacle. The Blackhawks entered the night with only 10 wins on the season, possibly tanking for the No. 1 overall NHL draft pick and Connor Bedard, and they were clearly the better team. What’s happening?
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Senators
COLORADO AVALANCHE (20-17-3) VS OTTAWA SENATORS (19-19-3) 5 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night for the first of a two-game home stint. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. Saturday's game is Next Generation Night, where young fans...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Coyotes
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their lone home game in a nine-game stretch tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets are 11-3-0...
The Colorado Avalanche, falling out of playoff contention, seek ‘reset’ to end losing skid
Mikko Rantanen has found it difficult to keep his frustration inside lately. The Avalanche winger — amid a seven-of-eight-game losing streak — has uncharacteristically barked at officials on several occasions. Arguing against momentum-changing calls that have contributed to the team’s slide. But not anymore. Rantanen, in a...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Montgomery; Trade Chatter; Slafkovsky To AHL?
There’s plenty of NHL trade chatter and Jim Montgomery accolades flying around this week. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will be heading to South Florida the first month of February...
Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado
Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'. What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
Kraken score 8, cruise past Blackhawks to sweep 7-game road trip
CHICAGO -- The Seattle Kraken became the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 at United Center on Saturday. The Kraken (26-12-4), who have also won eighth straight overall, scored six goals on their first...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Mailbag #49: Just Past Halfway
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Before a busy back-to-back weekend at PNC Arena, let's answer some of your questions. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) Update on Pacioretty? -...
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL
Sam LoPresti faced 83 shots in 1941 game for Black Hawks
Goalie lost 'between 8 and 10 pounds that night' against Bruins. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares the story of goalie Sam LoPresti, who once faced...
NHL
The Backcheck: Trip starts with a win in St. Louis
Entering Saturday night with a 9-9-0 record on the road this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a strong start in the first game of a season-long, five-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. While the Bolts got the start...
NHL
BLOG: Nine-Year-Old Fan Surprised by Toews After Game
Declan Dassie went viral back in November 2019 after holding up a sign that said "Never give up, I believe in you" at a Blackhawks game. In November 2019, Declan Dassie attended a Blackhawks game where he held up an encouraging sign to the team that went viral on social media, reading "never give up, I believe in you."
NHL
Bruins Assign Joona Koppanen to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 13, that the team has assigned forward Joona Koppanen to Providence. Koppanen, 24, played in his first NHL game for the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 12, against the Seattle Kraken. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward has played in 34...
NHL
VGK Prospects Make Mark at 2023 World Junior Championship
The Vegas Golden Knights were represented well at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with four prospects participating in the tournament. Zach Dean was the only Golden Knights prospect on Canada's gold-winning squad. The forward tallied three points (1G, 2A) in seven games for Canada, with his goal coming in Canada's 11-0 defeat of Austria early in the tournament.
NHL
Blues Hall of Famers to drop puck before Jan. 14 game
ST. LOUIS - On Friday, Jan. 13, the inaugural class of the Blues Hall of Fame was inducted at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. On Saturday, Jan. 14, many of those legends will be on the ice for a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Blues' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.
