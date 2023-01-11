ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche road loss to Chicago Blackhawks; Francouz returns, Newhook’s toughness

The Colorado Avalanche lost to the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, on the road Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from the defeat. Something is wrong with the Avalanche. Losing seven times over eight games is bad enough, but no defeat stung more than this Chicago debacle. The Blackhawks entered the night with only 10 wins on the season, possibly tanking for the No. 1 overall NHL draft pick and Connor Bedard, and they were clearly the better team. What’s happening?
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Senators

COLORADO AVALANCHE (20-17-3) VS OTTAWA SENATORS (19-19-3) 5 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche face off against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night for the first of a two-game home stint. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. Saturday's game is Next Generation Night, where young fans...
DENVER, CO
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Coyotes

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their lone home game in a nine-game stretch tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets are 11-3-0...
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Montgomery; Trade Chatter; Slafkovsky To AHL?

There’s plenty of NHL trade chatter and Jim Montgomery accolades flying around this week. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will be heading to South Florida the first month of February...
MICHIGAN STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado

Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
BOULDER, CO
NHL

PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS

SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'. What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
TEXAS STATE
NHL

Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period

Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Kraken score 8, cruise past Blackhawks to sweep 7-game road trip

CHICAGO -- The Seattle Kraken became the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 at United Center on Saturday. The Kraken (26-12-4), who have also won eighth straight overall, scored six goals on their first...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'

What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14

NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
NHL

Mailbag #49: Just Past Halfway

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in the win column with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Before a busy back-to-back weekend at PNC Arena, let's answer some of your questions. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) Update on Pacioretty? -...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sam LoPresti faced 83 shots in 1941 game for Black Hawks

Goalie lost 'between 8 and 10 pounds that night' against Bruins. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares the story of goalie Sam LoPresti, who once faced...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

The Backcheck: Trip starts with a win in St. Louis

Entering Saturday night with a 9-9-0 record on the road this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a strong start in the first game of a season-long, five-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. While the Bolts got the start...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

BLOG: Nine-Year-Old Fan Surprised by Toews After Game

Declan Dassie went viral back in November 2019 after holding up a sign that said "Never give up, I believe in you" at a Blackhawks game. In November 2019, Declan Dassie attended a Blackhawks game where he held up an encouraging sign to the team that went viral on social media, reading "never give up, I believe in you."
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Bruins Assign Joona Koppanen to Providence

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 13, that the team has assigned forward Joona Koppanen to Providence. Koppanen, 24, played in his first NHL game for the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 12, against the Seattle Kraken. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound forward has played in 34...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

VGK Prospects Make Mark at 2023 World Junior Championship

The Vegas Golden Knights were represented well at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with four prospects participating in the tournament. Zach Dean was the only Golden Knights prospect on Canada's gold-winning squad. The forward tallied three points (1G, 2A) in seven games for Canada, with his goal coming in Canada's 11-0 defeat of Austria early in the tournament.
NHL

Blues Hall of Famers to drop puck before Jan. 14 game

ST. LOUIS - On Friday, Jan. 13, the inaugural class of the Blues Hall of Fame was inducted at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. On Saturday, Jan. 14, many of those legends will be on the ice for a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Blues' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

