Columbia, MO

theprescotttimes.com

Mizzou football lands another Power Five wideout, former Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has added a second Power Five wide receiver from the transfer portal, landing a commitment Saturday from former Ole Miss wideout Dannis Jackson. Mizzou's connection to the former four-star prospect is clear: Jackson signed with Ole Miss in 2019 to play for Rebels receivers coach Jacob Peeler, who joined Mizzou's staff in the same role last year.
COLUMBIA, MO
theprescotttimes.com

Mizzou basketball at Florida: Numbers to know for MU's latest SEC road test

Dennis Gates and his No. 20 Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) stayed on the road after Wednesday’s loss at Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game at Florida (9-7, 2-2), the Tigers’ first matchup against another first-year SEC head coach. Tip-off at O’Connell Center is 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback have the call. Here are 15 numbers to know for Saturday’s game:
GAINESVILLE, FL
theprescotttimes.com

Mizzou basketball's road woes linger in another loss at Florida Gators

Trying to capture the program’s second win at Florida’s O’Connell Center, the No. 20 Missouri basketball team instead dropped its third straight conference game away from home, falling to the Gators 73-64 Saturday in Gainesville. In a game the Tigers led 11-0 early in the first half,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
theprescotttimes.com

Tipsheet: SEC's competitive depth threatens Mizzou with reality check

Missouri is beginning to feel the reality of Southeastern Conference basketball competition. This league is not as deep at the Big 12, but it's plenty deep. The top half of the league will land in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the program rejuvenation created by multiple coaching changes, there are no terrible teams in the bottom half.
COLUMBIA, MO
whopam.com

Local students nominated by Congressman Comer for military academies

Congressman James Comer has announced students of the first congressional district that he has nominated for appointments to United States service academies. Those nominations include some local students, including Quinn Wagner Miller of Hopkinsville who currently attends the Gatton Academy, and received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy. Vincent McQuade of Herndon who attends Trigg County High School received a nomination to the United States Military Academy West Point.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Popculture

TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN

