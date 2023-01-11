Read full article on original website
Mizzou football lands another Power Five wideout, former Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has added a second Power Five wide receiver from the transfer portal, landing a commitment Saturday from former Ole Miss wideout Dannis Jackson. Mizzou's connection to the former four-star prospect is clear: Jackson signed with Ole Miss in 2019 to play for Rebels receivers coach Jacob Peeler, who joined Mizzou's staff in the same role last year.
Mizzou basketball at Florida: Numbers to know for MU's latest SEC road test
Dennis Gates and his No. 20 Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-2 SEC) stayed on the road after Wednesday’s loss at Texas A&M ahead of Saturday’s game at Florida (9-7, 2-2), the Tigers’ first matchup against another first-year SEC head coach. Tip-off at O’Connell Center is 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback have the call. Here are 15 numbers to know for Saturday’s game:
Mizzou basketball's road woes linger in another loss at Florida Gators
Trying to capture the program’s second win at Florida’s O’Connell Center, the No. 20 Missouri basketball team instead dropped its third straight conference game away from home, falling to the Gators 73-64 Saturday in Gainesville. In a game the Tigers led 11-0 early in the first half,...
Connor Bazelak, former Mizzou and Indiana QB, announces commitment to new program
Connor Bazelak, the former Missouri and Indiana quarterback, has announced a commitment to a new program. Bazelak committed to Bowling Green, and he will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. Bazelak finished the year with a 55.2% completion rate, as he passed for 2,312 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10...
Tipsheet: SEC's competitive depth threatens Mizzou with reality check
Missouri is beginning to feel the reality of Southeastern Conference basketball competition. This league is not as deep at the Big 12, but it's plenty deep. The top half of the league will land in the NCAA Tournament. Thanks to the program rejuvenation created by multiple coaching changes, there are no terrible teams in the bottom half.
Missouri edge rusher, former JUCO standout, announces he has entered transfer portal
The transfer portal has claimed one of Missouri’s reserve defensive linemen. Daniel Robledo, an Arizona native, announced on his Twitter account that he will enter the portal. He has 2 years of eligibility left. “I want to thank the coaches who recruited me, Coach Cheese (former Tigers DB coach...
A look at Mizzou vs. LSU women's basketball on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. LSU women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Losing One Thing, Being Classless While Doing It is Another
Antics against Vanderbilt in loss Saturday have to be addressed by Eric Musselman
How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia women's gymnastics: TV channel, live stream, meet time
The Missouri and Georgia Bulldogs women's gymnastics teams are scheduled to go against each other in a Southeastern Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 13. The meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. Mizzou comes into the meet at 1-0 overall. Missouri defeated Illinois 196.425-196.275 to open...
Defensive fouls, foul shooting hamper Mizzou's comeback in latest SEC road loss
Once down 21 points on an abysmal shooting night, the No. 20 Missouri basketball team climbed back within four of the lead Wednesday at Texas A&M midway through the second half. That’s when first-year coach Dennis Gates believes he made a critical mistake. As the Tigers had A&M buckling...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Local students nominated by Congressman Comer for military academies
Congressman James Comer has announced students of the first congressional district that he has nominated for appointments to United States service academies. Those nominations include some local students, including Quinn Wagner Miller of Hopkinsville who currently attends the Gatton Academy, and received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy. Vincent McQuade of Herndon who attends Trigg County High School received a nomination to the United States Military Academy West Point.
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
