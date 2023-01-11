Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Licking County Foundation offers students more than 80 scholarships
NEWARK ― The Licking County Foundation is still accepting applications from area students seeking scholarship assistance for the 2023-2024 academic year. The online application will match eligible students with more than 80 scholarship opportunities that will make about 350 offers of assistance for educational expenses of area high school seniors, current college students, adults starting or returning to school, and students attending graduate or professional school. The program closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. ...
Ars Technica
Indigenous tech group asks Apache Foundation to change its name
A group representing Indigenous people in technology is calling on the Apache Software Foundation to change its name, based in part on the foundation's code of conduct. Nonprofit group Natives in Tech writes in a blog post that while many organizations have appropriated indigenous culture, "none of them are as large, prestigious, or well-known as The Apache Software Foundation is in software circles." The organization takes issue with Apache co-creator Brian Behlendorf's explanation for why he suggested the name and its "Spaghetti Western" tropes, as well as the Foundation's feather logo and its stated "reverence and appreciation" for a singular, broadly described "Apache" identity.
unesco.org
Higher education conversation series: Higher education and gender equality
This is the second round of UNESCO’s Higher Education Conversations, now in the leadup to the entry into force of the Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education. This fifth conversation aims to bring together policy makers and higher education stakeholders to advance the understanding of higher education and gender equality.
US News and World Report
3 Ways Graduate School Pays Off
Graduate school requires a significant investment of both time and money. While there are affordable options at brick-and-mortar institutions and through online programs, some two-year, full-time graduate programs can cost more than $100,000. Doctoral and professional programs can cost even more and require more years of study. But experts say...
HBCUs are getting creative to meet growing student housing demand
Historically Black colleges and universities have been embroiled in a student housing crisis for decades. Now, some are getting creative to address the problem. Just in time for the fall 2023 semester, Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, will transform dozens of shipping containers into dorm rooms, forming a small residential community that will house 98 students, university Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen told NBC News. The low-cost, easily manufactured dorms will have blue and gold exteriors — the university’s colors — with private bathrooms, kitchenettes and showers inside. The project will cost about $4 million, Frederiksen said.
A USC office removes 'field' from its curriculum, citing possible racist connotations
An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work said phrases such as "field work" may have meanings linked to slavery.
abovethelaw.com
Law School Dean Wants ChatGPT Taught In Legal Research & Writing Classes
We’re at a very interesting inflection point. It would not surprise me if professionals of the future will be expected to make queries to chatbots and other tools to at least get an initial draft of a document. — Dean Andrew Perlman of Suffolk University Law School, in comments...
Military.com
Video: How Military-Connected Students Can Find Flexible Education
Military service members, veterans and spouses often find themselves up against roadblocks when it comes time to complete their degrees. With high-frequency moves, deployments, international moves and time constraints, they need a university that understands their lifestyle and is willing to help them reach their goal. Western Governors University, WGU, works with its students to provide flexible and affordable higher education.
The Marshall Project: Diversity and Inclusion, 2022
Our sixth annual diversity report. Read past years' reports: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017. The Marshall Project, like many nonprofit news organizations, began as an experiment. Could we fundamentally change the way journalists cover and discuss the criminal justice system? The Marshall Project’s fact-based journalism seeks to elevate the conversation about the current state of criminal justice and incarceration.
