Yardbarker
Could the Yankees acquire the 2022 AL batting champion?
The Yankees have continued their persistent search for a left fielder all offseason, and the Twins have been a consistent target for trades. They have expendable pieces with some of their acquisitions, like Joey Gallo and the stunning return of Carlos Correa, but could the Yankees entice the Twins to move one of their best bats?
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Yardbarker
New York Mets rumored to be interested in multiple OFs
The New York Mets offense still needs some help, and they are reportedly looking for it on the free-agent market. When reviewing their team on paper, one need that does jump out is the depth in the outfield. To go along with that, there are questions on who the right-handed designated hitter will be as well.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign interesting veteran reliever to MiLB deal
The mark of a good organization is their ability to compile depth at the MiLB levels, and the Yankees added veteran RHP Matt Bowman, who’s had his career derailed due to multiple elbow injuries in his career. A 31-year-old reliever, Bowman’s spent his career with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds while spending the last couple of years rehabbing with the New York Yankees. A groundball specialist, Bowman relies upon generating soft contact in the form of groundballs to get his outs (56.6% GB%) which fits the Yankees’ philosophy as an organization. This could be an indication he’s finally healthy, which could make for an interesting dark horse to make the bullpen.
Yardbarker
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do before the 2023 season kicks off. With the latest injury news about Trevor Story, Boston must decide how it wants to address its middle infield configuration. The team could either bring in external options -- and there still are some intriguing ones still available -- or they could move Enrique Hernandez to the infield leaving center field wide open.
Yardbarker
Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Ink One-Year Deal With Intriguing Reliever To Avoid Arbitration
The Boston Red Sox bullpen certainly is coming together. After having one of the worst bullpens in all of Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox have made a plethora of moves to fix the hole in Boston's roster. Boston continued its focus on the bullpen with an under-the-radar move Thursday morning by reportedly inking left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor to a one-year contract while avoiding arbitration, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Linked To Trio Of Former All-Stars To Fill In For Trevor Story
Who will be turning double plays up the middle for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. Boston has two holes to fill after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency to the San Diego Padres and second baseman Trevor Story to injury after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm.
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider believes Yankees will trade starting infielder
It is no secret the New York Yankees considered trading starting infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline this past summer. Torres was a target for the Miami Marlins, who were thinking of offloading SP Pablo Lopez, but the Yankees didn’t want to give up some of their premier prospects in a prospective deal.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field?
Remember Jarren Duran? He might yet play a starting role for the Red Sox. The athletic young outfielder has plenty of tools, but they haven't translated to big-league success. Blessed with tremendous speed and raw power, Duran has struggled to hit in various stints with the Red Sox, but desperation is becoming his ally.
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Trade With AL-East Rival May Make Sense For Infield-Needy Red Sox At Right Price
The Boston Red Sox certainly are in the market for infield help. Boston will be without the services of second baseman Trevor Story for at least the start of the 2023 campaign after undergoing elbow surgery. With Story's expected absence and Xander Bogaerts no longer calling Boston home, the Red Sox have some holes to fill and have been reportedly considering multiple options.
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Red Sox avoid arbitration with five remaining eligible players, including Christian Arroyo and Alex Verdugo
The Red Sox have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with their five remaining arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday’s deadline to exchange figures. Boston came to terms with right-handers Nick Pivetta and Ryan Brasier, catcher Reese McGuire, infielder Christian Arroyo, and outfielder Alex Verdugo on Friday after previously agreeing to deals with left-hander Josh Taylor, outfielder Rob Refsnyder, and third baseman Rafael Devers.
