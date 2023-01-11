Read full article on original website
Related
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Obsessed With BBQ? Gallatin Valley Has A New Spot
If there is one type of restaurant opening that gets me excited, it will always be a delicious BBQ joint. A food that soothes the soul is BBQ. People love pulled pork, ribs, brisket, burnt ends, and more. BBQ is versatile and has many variations whether you like Kansas City, Texas, or Southern-style smoking.
'In Their Own Words': Dorothy Bradley delivers memorable speech, calls for courage in Yellowstone
In a stirring speech to close out MoJo's 'Night of the Wolves' event, Bradley brought the crowd to its feet. EDITOR'S NOTE: Dorothy Bradley brought down the house to conclude Mountain Journal's "Night of the Wolves" event on Jan. 10, 2023, at The Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman, Montana. With poise and humor, she stood at the podium and talked about the responsibility we all have—and the courage required—to stand up and fight for the survival of Greater Yellowstone and planet Earth itself. Bradley, the highly respected educator, conservationist and former eight-time Montana state representative, sees the work purely as "a job to be done." MoJo awarded her one of the first four Conservation Courage awards at the end of the evening.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lost snowmobilers south of Big Sky recognized for asking for help
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Snowmobilers in the Sage Basin area, south of Big Sky, are being recognized for asking for help after realizing they were lost. The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call around 6:42 pm Friday from two snowmobilers asking for help getting safely out of the backcountry.
This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment
If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
montanasports.com
Big rides, fast times on display during first night of Montana Circuit Finals
RESULTS FROM ROUND 1 AT THE 44TH MONTANA PRO RODEO CIRCUIT FINALS. Bareback Riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, Ronan 86.5 on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, $2439.68; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 85, $1829.76; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, Helena, 82, $1219.84; 4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 81.5, $609.92; 5. Calder Peterson, Gentworth, SK, 80.5; 6. Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 80; 7. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 78.5; 8. Will Norstrom, East Helena 78; George Gillespie, Darby, 76; 10. Tyler Nelson, Victor, 75; 11. Ty Owens, Helena, 74.
Updates on recent COVID-19 and Influenza numbers around Montana
A Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital employee shares why it is so important to get vaccinated and a Gallatin Rest home resident shares why she got her vaccine this year.
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project
Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
Millions Pledged for Law Enforcement, Prison, and Warm Springs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Governor Greg Gianforte has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in his proposed 2023 budget for law enforcement, drug interdiction, the State Hospital at Warm Springs and the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. At his Helena press conference on Thursday, the topic was public...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Montana couple travels teaching CPR, important life-saving tool
Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, the conversation around heart health has been top of mind for many Americans.
montanarightnow.com
Injured snowmobiler rescued outside West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - "On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:08 p.m. the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a snowmobiler requesting assistance. The snowmobiler reported that one of their party had sustained a shoulder injury after their snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree. The accident was in the area of Junction 17, outside of West Yellowstone.
Belgrade Schools looking for solutions to transportation issues
Belgrade Schools Transportation services are struggling to maintain their staff and the school district is looking at several options to get their students to school.
Comments / 0