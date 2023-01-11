ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort

According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands

Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
BASALT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023

Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Times

Milias: APCHA has wrong guy for job

In 2020, when the APCHA board realized it needed some muscle to deal with program compliance issues on its behalf, it sought to hire an official hearing officer or two. This seemed like a reasonable first step toward compliance enforcement for a program riddled with abuse that relies on tattle-tales and anonymous tips to root out the scofflaws.
Aspen Times

Stone: Some Quiet contemplation

As we swing into the doldrums of mid-January (the original reason for Wintersköl, one may recall), it does appear that the valley has once again survived the annual heavy-metal invasion of the Aspen Air Force: private jets wafting their billionaire owners to their second-, third-, fourth-, or even fifth houses. (Not "homes," please.)
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Times

Seay: You can make a real difference

Another year is here. Can you believe it? What did you do in 2022 that made a difference? Are you looking for a way to increase your kindness quotient this year? Little kindnesses here and there can make someone's day, yet the effects are ephemeral. You can do more. I promise. Kindness is contagious, and the youth right here in our valley need us to show them we care.
ASPEN, CO

