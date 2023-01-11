Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Milias: APCHA has wrong guy for job
In 2020, when the APCHA board realized it needed some muscle to deal with program compliance issues on its behalf, it sought to hire an official hearing officer or two. This seemed like a reasonable first step toward compliance enforcement for a program riddled with abuse that relies on tattle-tales and anonymous tips to root out the scofflaws.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen cabbie bucking the rules again
Longtime Aspen cab driver Phil Sullivan is running afoul of the law again, having racked up numerous trespassing citations over the last six months after allegedly loitering and soliciting passengers around the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s curbside pickup area. The 86-year-old — who does not have a commercial taxi license...
Aspen Times
Seay: You can make a real difference
Another year is here. Can you believe it? What did you do in 2022 that made a difference? Are you looking for a way to increase your kindness quotient this year? Little kindnesses here and there can make someone’s day, yet the effects are ephemeral. You can do more. I promise. Kindness is contagious, and the youth right here in our valley need us to show them we care.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Every U.S. state has a premier destination or city, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that are either overlooked or don't get the reputation it deserves. Sometimes, it works out to its benefit. That means fewer crowds and more time to check out all it has to offer.
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Colorado spot dubbed 'bucket list' place to drink on international list
According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the top 'bucket list' spots to consume an alcoholic beverage worldwide is located in Colorado. Their list sought to highlight some of the most unique places to drink around the globe, giving nods to spots for their theatrical presentation, the history of the destination, and even the 'longest bar.'
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
Skier dies at Aspen Highlands after crashing into a tree
A skier at Aspen Highlands died on Jan. 5 after he crashed into a tree a couple days earlier.
