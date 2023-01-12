ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-doctor convicted of overprescribing opioids to addicted patients

By Quinn Owen
 3 days ago

A former Ohio doctor was convicted of overprescribing opioids despite knowing her patients were severely addicted, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Freeda Flynn was found guilty on eight counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, according to the Justice Department.

She faces a maximum sentence of 160 years in prison.

The State Medical Board of Ohio revoked Flynn's medical license in January 2021, according to federal authorities. Prior to losing her license, Flynn owned and operated a solo private practice which purported to help patients overcome opioid addiction, including by weaning them off the drug.

In fact, prosecutors said, Flynn was operating so-called "pill mill" schemes involving opioids. She was originally charged in 2019, along with three other doctors.

Flynn dealt with hundreds of patients in her practice and the cases that resulted in her conviction represented a limited slice of her work. Thousands of prescription records and Flynn's patient notes were among the evidence reviewed prior to her conviction.

Keith Srakocic/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Tablets of Oxycodone.

In a separate case, the Drug Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that a Florida doctor was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing large amounts of opioid medication without justification.

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was convicted on seven counts of unlawfully distributing narcotics, according to the DEA. Some of his patients were also arrested for setting up drug deals in the waiting room of Lubetsky’s office, the agency said.

"Dr. Lubetsky is innocent," defense attorney Brandon Sample said in a statement to ABC News. "The errors and injustices in his case will hopefully be recognized and addressed by the court of appeals."

Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Tablets of the opioid painkiller Oxycodone.

In recent years, U.S. attorneys across the country have stepped up prosecutions of illegal prescription providers.

A Justice Department task force, in coordination with state and federal law enforcement agencies, has secured convictions of more than 60 defendants since 2018.

Carly O'Connor
3d ago

The government needs to get their heads out of doctors asses. Some of us need this kind of medication. I've been on opiates for over 2 years and I'm just fine. What you need to do is start putting the blame where it belongs on the addicts. Stop coddling them and telling them its everyone's fault but theirs. They overprescribe mental health meds and don't inform you of the horrible withdrawal from them but I don't see outrage about that. Sorry not sorry.

Mary Hill
2d ago

that's stupid. people need to leave doctors alone and let them do their jobs. they don't fill any prescription at a pharmacy until a certain time between a certain date has gone by on any prescription. the doctor needs to file a grievance against the judge

WildCard...
2d ago

The obvious addicted can get em all day long....but the ppl that actually could benefit from them cannot. Pfft 🤡💩

