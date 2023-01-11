ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A federal agency says it won't ban gas stoves in the US after the debate about how to handle the appliances' health risks boils over

By cboudreau@insider.com (Catherine Boudreau)
 3 days ago
Comments / 53

Last Man Standing
2d ago

Their concern about health risks is ironic since they are the same people destroying our kids mental heath with gender choice nonsense.

Reply(2)
61
just trying to survive Bidenflation
2d ago

In the meantime propane and natural gas are of the cleanest fuel we have,but let’s burn coal to power electric ranges,democrats are the dumbest creatures on the planet! This the day after ny banned gas heat for homes

Reply
24
Kyle Williams
2d ago

Probably just another look over there so you don't notice, oh gee, maybe the fact that China Joe has classified documents that he should not have?

Reply(4)
19
