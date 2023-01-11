ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says

California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy