Read full article on original website
Related
Senator says proposed Calif. budget cuts could cause ‘death spiral’ for transportation agencies
KCBS Radio news anchors Patti Reising and Bret Burkhart spoke with Scott Wiener, state senator from San Francisco, about a proposal that could impact funding for public transit in California.
Gimme Shelter: Mayor Karen Bass on homelessness and the California housing crisis
Liam Dillon and Ben Oreskes of the L.A. Times interview Mayor Karen Bass about homelessness and housing problems in California.
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
kcrw.com
More than money needed for reparations in CA, task force says
California is the first state in the nation to create a reparations task force to study the history and effects of systemic racism on Black people, and to look at the many ways to atone for it and remedy it. Dr. Cheryl Grills is a member of that task force and a professor of psychology at Loyola Marymount University.
Comments / 0