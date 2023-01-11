Read full article on original website
cbs17
NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
cbs17
I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
Box trucks crash in Knightdale, spilling contents onto roadway
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Two box trucks were involved in a crash Thursday, with one truck spilling its contents all over the ground. The crash was reported before 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Old Faison Road in Knightdale. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 9...
cbs17
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
cbs17
Vape pen battery thrown out window ignites brush fire along I-40 in Cary, fire officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The source of an accidental brush fire that slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a smoking battery from a vape pen, according to the Cary Fire Department. Cary fire, along with crews from Western Wake Fire and Swift Creek, responded...
cbs17
Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
Knightdale roadway reopens hours after wild crash involving 2 box trucks and a pickup
There was a wild scene in Knightdale on Thursday morning as two box trucks and a pickup were involved in a serious crash.
cbs17
Durham County road reopens after head-on crash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
WRAL
Snow flurries come down in Cary
WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
Pomp Boys Motors facing lawsuit from 21 customers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A Halifax County repair shop that's already been the subject of a 5 On Your Side investigation is now being sued by 21 customers for more than $1.2 million. In November, 5 On Your Side told you Pomp Boys Motors was accused of exploiting customers....
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
WRAL News
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
