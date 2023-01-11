ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

cbs17

NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Durham County road reopens after head-on crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Snow flurries come down in Cary

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
CARY, NC
James Tuliano

Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NC

The Downtown Farmer's Market in Cary is preparing for a big move this summer to the new Downtown Cary Park. The market, which has been a staple in the Cary community since 1996, is set to relocate to the new park once it opens, providing more space for vendors and customers, as well as being in the center of all of the new activities that the park will bring.
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers

Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end

RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
RALEIGH, NC

