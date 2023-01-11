ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Man Defends Spraying Homeless Woman With Water Hose In Viral Video

By Zack Linly
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h69Br_0kBk1X1100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ys9V_0kBk1X1100

Source: Found Image Holdings Inc / Getty


Y ou can tell a lot about people by the way they treat the most vulnerable among us.

Meet Collier Gwin, of San Francisco.

Gwin recently found himself at the center of a controversy regarding how the unhoused are treated after a video went viral that showed him turning his water hose on a woman who appeared to be homeless in front of Barbarossa Lounge on Montgomery Street. Gwin justified this display of cruelty and privilege by explaining that she wouldn’t move when San Francisco authorities allegedly told her to.

From SFGATE :

The footage drew outrage, with many appalled by the treatment of someone who appears to be homeless. But the man with the hose, Collier Gwin, told SFGATE he’d do it again.

“In that situation, the street was being washed and she refused to move. She started screaming profanities, and becoming very belligerent,” Gwin, who owns an art gallery next to Barbarossa Lounge and is not affiliated with the popular bar, told SFGATE. “… and at that point, the cleaning on the street was directed more in front of her.”

Gwin said that the woman has been in front of his building and adjacent businesses for almost two weeks. He added that he has called the San Francisco Police Department up to 25 times seeking assistance, and that the person was told by officers from the San Francisco Police Department that morning that she needed to move.

Yeeeeeah—even if Gwin’s story is true, it doesn’t justify treating a human being in an unfortunate situation like she’s a pest that simply needs to be washed away.

In fact, according to the San Francisco Police Department, the woman had complied with police orders and moved after police responded to a call at 8:40 a.m. Monday regarding “an adult female who was blocking a business’ doorway.” Then the police were called back a few hours later after Gwin hosed the woman, but both Gwin and the woman “declined further police action at that time.”

And, of course, Gwin defended his actions when confronted about the viral video.

“Nobody can get into their stores or into their offices. And so consequently, you know, if she got wet when that was happening, it was because she was there getting wet,” he said. “She did not move when she was told by the police, by the paramedics, by the social services that she needed to move.”

Meanwhile, Barbarossa Lounge’s owner, Arash Ghanadan, let it be known that Gwin is in no way affiliated with his business.

“Unfortunately, this incident happened in front of our business and people are assuming that the person was affiliated with us. That’s not true,” Ghanadan said.

In other words, Gwin was literally not minding his own business. Instead, he appears to be yet another white man who thinks he’s entitled to police the public.

Although to be fair, Ghanadan also mentioned that he and other business owners in the area have called both SFPD and social services to try to get the woman some help.

More from SFGATE:

He said just last Friday, six to seven police vehicles responded to incidents in the neighborhood directly related to her actions.

The San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) told SFGATE in an email that it cannot comment on specific cases, but in general, “for individuals who are not ready to accept the services HSH has to offer, [the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team] continues to outreach and build motivation to ensure services are available when they are needed.”

Again, it’s an unfortunate situation, but it doesn’t excuse Gwin’s apparent disregard for the woman’s humanity.

“I do want people to know that definitely what you see on the video is not the appropriate way to handle it,” Ghanadan said. “We certainly condemn that.”

And he’s not the only one who condemns Gwin’s behavior.

“This attack during the midst of life threatening weather changes and less than adequate shelter resources was cold and callous to say the least,” said Tyler Kyser, policy director at the Coalition on Homelessness. “Staying dry is the most important thing people have to do to avoid hypothermia when they are living outside on the streets so this attack is beyond being anti homeless and is a direct attack on this woman’s life. Violent acts committed by housed folks against our unhoused neighbors needs to stop and we hope that this woman who was attacked is able to get respite and justice in addition to a true exit from homelessness.”

Exactly.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Alleged Marine Beaten By Black Woman He Attacked In Hotel

Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZrZg_0kBk1X1100
The post San Francisco Man Defends Spraying Homeless Woman With Water Hose In Viral Video appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

What viral video reveals about S.F. homelessness response

Dr. Margot Kushel had an all too familiar feeling when, earlier this week, she saw the viral video of a San Francisco art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose. Kushel, the director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative and the university's Center for Vulnerable Populations, penned a blog last year about the hidden epidemic of violence against homeless people, and how they're much more likely to experience it than their housed neighbors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood

The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jalopnik

San Fransisco Becomes Latest U.S. City to Attempt to Restrict Low-Level Traffic Stops

San Francisco’s Police Commission voted 4-2 this week to place limits on what circumstances police can pull over drivers in an effort to cut down on police disproportionately targeting people of color. Called the “pretext stop” policy, the new rule limits police from primarily stopping drivers over nine different low-level offenses, like failing to display registration tag or failing to use a turn signal, Axios reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF mayor likens hosing of unhoused woman to treatment of civil rights protesters

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said the recent incident involving a homeless woman being sprayed with a hose reminded her of how police treated civil rights protesters during the 1960s.All week, there has been outraged over a gallery owner spraying a homeless woman with a hose. Video captured the gallery owner -- identified as Collier Gwin, owner and operator of Foster Gwin Gallery on Montgomery Street in the city's Financial District -- spraying a homeless woman with a garden hose late Monday morning.Reporters on Friday morning asked the mayor about the confrontation that was captured in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way

While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Police Guard Foster Gwin Gallery After Owner Turned Hose on Homeless Woman

Police are guarding the Foster Gwin Gallery in the Financial District a day after a video of the business owner turning a hose on a homeless woman went viral. Gallery owner Collier Gwin has since received a smashed front door and a deluge of one-star Google reviews in light of the incident—the business is now listed online as temporarily closed.
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Supervisors Demand Answers for San Francisco’s Negligent Nonprofit Review

Two supervisors are demanding public hearings after an investigation by The Standard found the city gave millions to scofflaw charities that should have been barred from receiving the funds. On Thursday, Supervisor Ahsha Safaí called for a hearing to get explanations from city departments about how they verify nonprofit contractors...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist

Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Rep. Eric Swalwell tours storm-damaged area in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Several areas damaged by the storm in Alameda County are still rebuilding as more rain is coming back for the weekend. A big concern is A Street in Hayward, where a slope failure caused a side of the road to fall into the San Lorenzo Creek. One side of A Street […]
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blood donations saved Bay Area mother after childbirth

SAN FRANCISCO - When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can't help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. "I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant," said Peters with a laugh. "I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me." On August 2nd, 2016, she gave birth to a perfect eight-pound girl named Lucy. But the joy quickly turned into something dark."Everything was going super smoothly until it wasn't, and everything came crashing down," said...
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Donut Shop Reveals Insane New Price of Eggs

Jim Georgie’s Donuts (& Chinese Food) in the Mission is a rare breed in this part of the country. Akin to a bodega in New York, the husband and wife duo at Jim Georgie’s sling delicious, oozing egg sandwiches all made-to-order on their flat-top grill. The pair, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy