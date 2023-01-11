ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

247Sports

Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference

Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
PULLMAN, WA
The Comeback

NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news

As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Washington Men’s Hoops Take the Long Way Home, Win in OT

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks scored 14 points in the final 13 minutes of Washington’s 81-78 overtime victory over the California Golden Bears Saturday night. Cal hit serval clutch 3’s throughout the game and had a chance to tie it when Koren Johnson blocked Sam Alajiki’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer in overtime.
BERKELEY, CA
The Oregonian

Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival

A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
SEATTLE, WA
Inside Nova

W-L lineman chosen all-state in football

Washington-Liberty High School senior defensive lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as a first-team Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state player on defense. He was one of five linemen chosen to the first team. During the 2022 season, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hughes made 111 tackles (80 solo and 31 assists)....
ARLINGTON, WA
Yardbarker

Rosengarten Honored As Freshman All-American

When Roger Rosengarten arrived on campus, he already had quite a reputation among Husky fans. The four-star recruit from Valor Christian High School in Colorado showed up as a 6'5, 260-pound offensive lineman with arguably the most unique recruiting tape of the 21st century. You could scour the country every...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there

Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison

SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
SEATTLE, WA

