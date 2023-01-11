Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Related
Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference
Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
247Sports
Washington Adds 2023 In-State Wideout Keenan Kuntz To List Of Preferred Walk-Ons
The Washington Huskies continue to find success on the recruiting trail with preferred walk-ons. On Friday, Mead (Spokane, Wa.) ATH Keenan Kuntz announced his decision to walk-on and become the fourth prospect to do so in the 2023 recruiting cycle. In addition to his walk-on offer from the Huskies, Kuntz...
Huskies Make Scholarship Offer to Extra-Tall Texas Cornerback
Selman Bridges stands 6-foot-4 as he roams the secondary.
NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news
As conference realignment continues to grow within collegiate sports, fewer and fewer in-state rivalries will exist. A legislative bill in Washington will attempt to keep two Pac-12 schools in the same conference moving forward. A bill proposed on Tuesday will seek to keep the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars in the same conference, Read more... The post NCAA world reacts to major Pac-12 realignment news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
realdawghuskies.com
LISTEN: Pick and Roll Podcast: Washington Women Lose in Pullman, Head to Oregon
The Washington Huskies failed to sweep the Apple Cup Series in women’s hoops this weekend when they were beat 66-52 on Sunday in Pullman after winning the first matchup in Seattle. Washington had a tough time on the offensive side of the ball. While they won the turnover battle...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
realdawghuskies.com
Washington Men’s Hoops Take the Long Way Home, Win in OT
Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks scored 14 points in the final 13 minutes of Washington’s 81-78 overtime victory over the California Golden Bears Saturday night. Cal hit serval clutch 3’s throughout the game and had a chance to tie it when Koren Johnson blocked Sam Alajiki’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer in overtime.
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
Inside Nova
W-L lineman chosen all-state in football
Washington-Liberty High School senior defensive lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as a first-team Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state player on defense. He was one of five linemen chosen to the first team. During the 2022 season, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hughes made 111 tackles (80 solo and 31 assists)....
Yardbarker
Rosengarten Honored As Freshman All-American
When Roger Rosengarten arrived on campus, he already had quite a reputation among Husky fans. The four-star recruit from Valor Christian High School in Colorado showed up as a 6'5, 260-pound offensive lineman with arguably the most unique recruiting tape of the 21st century. You could scour the country every...
redmond-reporter.com
Family fears son’s killer could be freed from Washington state prison
Nearly 40 years ago, Kathryn Eng’s brother was murdered in the family’s home in Issaquah. Her brother, Mark Wallace, was just 14 years old when he was killed by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals. In 1985, Schoenhals, then age 20, was sentenced to life in...
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
The Stranger
Slog AM: UW Students Protest Privatized Housing Plan, Howard Schultz Is a Whiny Baby, and Biden Leaves Classified Documents Behind Like Breadcrumbs
Brace yourself: It’s gonna be a rainy couple of days for Western Washington. Careful out there: The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning until at least 6 pm for slopes from Canada to King County and West of the Cascades. Check here for road closures and more details.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UW students protest against plan to privatize off-campus housing
SEATTLE — On Wednesday, University of Washington students met at Red Square to protest against the university's plan to turn over operations of four off campus housing sites: Blakely & Laurel Village along with Nordheim and Radford Court. The four complexes cater mostly to graduate students, students with families and international students.
Yardbarker
16 amazing Seattle day trips, according to someone who grew up there
Seattle, my hometown, is known for a variety of things; good coffee, evergreen trees, and a love for our sports teams. However, many amazing places await discovery in every direction, from as little as a 30-minute ferry ride to as long as a couple of hours' drive. Here are my recommendations for the best day trips from the city.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
q13fox.com
Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
Seattle manufacturing plant gives second chance to those transitioning out of prison
SEATTLE — Labor shortages are an issue in almost every industry, but one aerospace manufacturing company in Seattle said employers are overlooking qualified workers. Pioneer Industries operates two manufacturing plants in south Seattle and has many services across Washington state. What sets them apart is that 62% of their manufacturing workforce is currently made up of people who have previously been incarcerated.
Comments / 0