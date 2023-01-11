Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's still an ally of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he acknowledges things aren't the same as they once were.
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Colts Head Coach On Verge of Finding New Home?
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has interviewed with the Carolina Panthers about their vacant position. There are also a couple of other teams he could help resuscitate.
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Saints Make Official Decision On Head Coach For 2023
The New Orleans Saints will be retaining Dennis Allen as the team's head coach in 2023, general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed on Friday. Allen, 50, finished his first year as the Saints' head coach with a 7-10 record. While Allen's return was anticipated by many around the NFL, ...
Yardbarker
Nebraska Football has a recruiting strategy under Matt Rhule
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule is building a coaching staff that’s focused on recruiting. There are a couple of interesting angles I’ve noticed since Matt Rhule has become the Nebraska football coach. Let’s kick this off by first mentioning that several assistant coaches have a background as recruiting coordinators, director of recruiting, director of player personnel, and the like at previous stints.
Breaking: Ohio State Reportedly Makes Offensive Coordinator Hire
The Ohio State Buckeyes have found their new offensive coordinator. Turns out, they didn't have to look very far. Ryan Day is promoting wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, according to a report from Spencer Holbrook of On3. Hartline will replace Kevin Wilson, who was ...
Yardbarker
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
NFL World Reacts To Chuck Pagano's Colts Declaration
The 2022 season wasn't a good one for the Indianapolis Colts. They ended up firing head coach Frank Reich about halfway through the year and also rotated between Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles at quarterback. It led to a 4-11-1 overall record as they're without a head coach and a ...
Colts add Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to head coaching search
INDIANAPOLIS – A busy week by the Indianapolis Colts on their head coaching search included a young offensive coordinator whose attention will quickly will switch to the playoffs. Shane Steichen, 37, who has been an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles return to prominence, completed his interview with the Colts Saturday. He’s been the Eagles’ […]
Yardbarker
Steelers Draft Talk: Senior Bowl Offensive Studs
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over which marks the beginning of NFL Draft season. For the next four months, the scouts and coaches are on the road to find the best draft class in 2023 - and their first stop is Mobile, Alabama. The Steelers will send scouts and coaches...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Cam Heyward Astounded At What Refs Did During Week 18: “You Can’t Put The Genie Back In The Bottle”
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward is known for his tough, no-nonsense approach to football. He isn’t a player that draws a lot of negative attention, he isn’t flashy and he isn’t a “diva.” Heyward’s play speaks for itself and out on the gridiron, he gives it 100% every single week and it shows.
Yardbarker
Bengals Get Good Injury News Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens
Cincinnati's defense is healthy heading into the playoffs, despite guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard getting injured late in the season. Lou Anarumo's defense will be tasked with slowing down a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens' offense that will certainly be hoping to run the ball on Sunday night. Cincinnati and...
