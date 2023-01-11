ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Filmmaker Spike Lee Teams Up With Gersh To Launch HBCU Fellowship Program

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Trailblazing filmmaker Spike Lee has forever changed the landscape of cinema; using his distinctive lens to bring captivating narratives that illustrate the fullness of humanity to the silver screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Atlanta-born, Brooklyn-bred visionary is on a mission to empower the next generation of storytellers through the creation of a fellowship for scholars at historically Black colleges and universities.
