Trailblazing filmmaker Spike Lee has forever changed the landscape of cinema; using his distinctive lens to bring captivating narratives that illustrate the fullness of humanity to the silver screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Atlanta-born, Brooklyn-bred visionary is on a mission to empower the next generation of storytellers through the creation of a fellowship for scholars at historically Black colleges and universities.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO