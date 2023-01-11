Missouri wrestling defeated Wyoming 29-10 on Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming, as the Tigers secured their second win in as many days and fifth straight win to open Big 12 action. The Tigers had to fight back from a deficit a couple of times early in the meet, but decision wins from Conner Brown (133 pounds) over Garrett Ricks, and later Brock Mauller (149) over Chase Zollman tied the score at 7.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO