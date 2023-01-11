ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

First-Ever Electric Bike Safety Awareness Day is on January 19

The first-ever electric bike (e-bike) safety awareness day will take place on Thursday, Jan 19. The public is invited to Downtown Santa Barbara’s FitFest Jan. 19, from 5 p.m. - 8p.m. at the State Street Promenade at De La Guerra Street. Community members will be able to experience fun-filled fitness activities as well as e-bike safe riding techniques, demonstrations test rides, and complete a safety pledge to enter their Rad Power Bike giveaway.
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm

Residents asked to take steps now to be ready for more rain. Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts.
Join Us for the January 17 Goleta City Council Meeting

We hope you will join us for Goleta’s City Council meeting this Tuesday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:00 p.m.). We are pleased to continue to offer this meeting both in-person and virtually for community members. We encourage you to join us in City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below. Items on the agenda include:
