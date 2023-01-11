Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall At Central, Open SIT Thursday Against East St Louis….Prep Basketball Scores
The Salem Wildcats dropped to 5-14 on the season with their loss at 5th ranked Breese Central 61-22. Salem scored the first basket of the game off the opening tip, but it was the only advantage they would have the rest of the game. Central pulled away from a 22-10 halftime lead in the 3rd quarter outscoring Salem 23-5 in the frame. Salem is off until the opening of the Salem Invitational Tournament when they will play Thursday in the night’s first game against top-seed East St Louis.
edglentoday.com
Hope Rescues Hosting Beach Party Trivia Fundraiser
COLLINSVILLE - Hope Animal Rescues, a nonprofit and no-kill animal rescue, is hosting a trivia fundraising event with a “Beach Party” theme on Saturday, Jan. 21. Prizes will be awarded to the “best dressed” people and teams, and the trivia questions will all be related to beach fun.
edglentoday.com
SIUE’s Hall Wins IndieFEST Film Award for Documentary
EDWARDSVILLE – Candace N. Hall, EdD, assistant professor of educational leadership at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has won a prestigious Award of Recognition from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award was given to Hall, film executive producer, and Cami Thomas, film director and CEO of My Friends and I (MFAI), for the documentary short “clusterluck”.
edglentoday.com
Nurse Anesthesia Doctoral Candidates Receive Traditional White Coats
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) recognized 32 nurse anesthesia doctoral candidates during a traditional White Coat Ceremony held Tuesday, Jan. 10. The traditional ceremony symbolizes the transition into the clinical portion of the nurse anesthesia Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specialization. “The White Coat Ceremony...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
advantagenews.com
Wood River sewer separation update
More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
KMOV
Investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed Metro East family’s home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Investigators in the Metro East are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a family’s home. The fire broke out earlier today at a house on Bonita Boulevard in Fairview Heights. Three people inside the home made it out safely, but the...
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show Interview: Blackburn College- MLK Convocation
Dr. Margaret Lawler joins us to fill us in on the upcoming convocation on January 17th, at Blackburn College. The event is open to the public!
KSDK
Heart transplant gives Metro East baby the gift of life
A Metro East 9-month-old was recently given the gift of life after a heart transplant. St. Louis Children's Hospital performed the surgery.
edglentoday.com
Mayor Marcus: Chick-fil-A Should Open Soon In Glen Carbon
GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon will open within 45-60 days, Village of Glen Carbon Bob Marcus said this week. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Marcus...
edglentoday.com
Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located
EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
‘It gave us our family’: 9-month-old Metro East boy receives heart transplant
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — A Metro East baby was recently given the gift of life thanks to the doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. His family lives in Mascoutah, but Children's Hospital is seemingly the only place 9-month-old Ben Hay has ever known. “We took him home for eight...
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
KMOV
I-44 exit ramp closed due to overturned semi truck
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The exit ramp from Interstate 44 eastbound going to Lafayette Avenue is closed this afternoon after a semi-truck tipped over. The crash happened at 1:57 p.m., and the ramp is expected to be closed for two hours.
okawvilletimes.com
More Train Whistles Blowing These Days in Okawville
Sound carries well on cold, clear nights, and local residents are hearing more train whistles recently than in past months. Grain prices have been strong, so Top Ag in Okawville has been moving more grain on the rails in the last several weeks than was the case last year. “We...
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
Comments / 0