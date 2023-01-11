The Salem Wildcats dropped to 5-14 on the season with their loss at 5th ranked Breese Central 61-22. Salem scored the first basket of the game off the opening tip, but it was the only advantage they would have the rest of the game. Central pulled away from a 22-10 halftime lead in the 3rd quarter outscoring Salem 23-5 in the frame. Salem is off until the opening of the Salem Invitational Tournament when they will play Thursday in the night’s first game against top-seed East St Louis.

SALEM, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO