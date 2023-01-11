ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall At Central, Open SIT Thursday Against East St Louis….Prep Basketball Scores

The Salem Wildcats dropped to 5-14 on the season with their loss at 5th ranked Breese Central 61-22. Salem scored the first basket of the game off the opening tip, but it was the only advantage they would have the rest of the game. Central pulled away from a 22-10 halftime lead in the 3rd quarter outscoring Salem 23-5 in the frame. Salem is off until the opening of the Salem Invitational Tournament when they will play Thursday in the night’s first game against top-seed East St Louis.
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

Hope Rescues Hosting Beach Party Trivia Fundraiser

COLLINSVILLE - Hope Animal Rescues, a nonprofit and no-kill animal rescue, is hosting a trivia fundraising event with a “Beach Party” theme on Saturday, Jan. 21. Prizes will be awarded to the “best dressed” people and teams, and the trivia questions will all be related to beach fun.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE’s Hall Wins IndieFEST Film Award for Documentary

EDWARDSVILLE – Candace N. Hall, EdD, assistant professor of educational leadership at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has won a prestigious Award of Recognition from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award was given to Hall, film executive producer, and Cami Thomas, film director and CEO of My Friends and I (MFAI), for the documentary short “clusterluck”.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Nurse Anesthesia Doctoral Candidates Receive Traditional White Coats

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing (SON) recognized 32 nurse anesthesia doctoral candidates during a traditional White Coat Ceremony held Tuesday, Jan. 10. The traditional ceremony symbolizes the transition into the clinical portion of the nurse anesthesia Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) specialization. “The White Coat Ceremony...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River sewer separation update

More funding is coming to Wood River for its ambitious sewer separation project. Word came from the federal government last week that the city will be getting $7 million for the project, instead of the original $3.5 million that was promised. Phase one is a little more than a $9 million project.
WOOD RIVER, IL
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
edglentoday.com

Mayor Marcus: Chick-fil-A Should Open Soon In Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON - The new Chick-fil-A in Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon will open within 45-60 days, Village of Glen Carbon Bob Marcus said this week. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Marcus...
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located

EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
KMOV

I-44 exit ramp closed due to overturned semi truck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The exit ramp from Interstate 44 eastbound going to Lafayette Avenue is closed this afternoon after a semi-truck tipped over. The crash happened at 1:57 p.m., and the ramp is expected to be closed for two hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
okawvilletimes.com

More Train Whistles Blowing These Days in Okawville

Sound carries well on cold, clear nights, and local residents are hearing more train whistles recently than in past months. Grain prices have been strong, so Top Ag in Okawville has been moving more grain on the rails in the last several weeks than was the case last year. “We...
OKAWVILLE, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

