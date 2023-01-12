Heart-surgery survivor says blood donation saved her during transplant 02:59

PETALUMA -- As CBS Bay Area partners with Vitalant to encourage people to donate blood amid critical shortages, we're hearing from members of the community who say the gift of blood is the gift of life.

Denise Redeker with the Heartfelt Help Foundation remembers well the need she had for blood during a life-saving heart transplant.

"I've been in heart failure for most of my adult life," she explained.

Denise Redeker with the Heartfelt Help Foundation Heartfelt Help Foundation

Redeker was diagnosed in her twenties with post-partum cardio myopathy, a weakening and enlargement of the heart muscle. A few years later, she was told she only had a year to live if she didn't get a new heart through organ donation.

While she waited, she suffered a massive heart attack. Miraculously, a heart became available, and so was the four pints of blood needed to sustain her during the surgery and recovery.

She remembers the time with gratitude.

"I had a new heart and several pints of blood to keep me alive," Redeker said. "Blood and plasma donors saved my life."

Denise says sometimes it's the small acts of service that do big things blood donors may never realize are so important.

"They may have thought they were just going to a simple company blood drive because it was the thing to do. But it saved my life," she said. "I hope they realize the hero they are and the difference they are making."

CBS News Bay Area is backing community blood drives taking place on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19

Wednesday, January 18

San Rafael - Marin Bible Church Gym, 10 Sequoia Road, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Emeryville - Bay Street Shopping Center (empty available storefront) 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

San Francisco - new Vitalant donation center at 555 Buckingham near Stonestown Galleria

Thursday, January 19

Redwood City - Sequoia YMCA, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Dublin, Hacienda Crossings Shopping Center, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

San Francisco - new Vitalant donation center at 555 Buckingham near Stonestown Galleria

More information can be found by visiting www.vitalant.org .