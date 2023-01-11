ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

wmay.com

FBI Urges Awareness Of Signs Of Human Trafficking

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the FBI’s Springfield office wants you to be aware of the signs of possible human trafficking. While most trafficking cases involve the sex trade, forced labor accounts for about 10-percent of trafficking cases. The FBI says red flags include workers who...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
siumed.edu

A Response to the death of Earl Moore Jr.

This week, our community learned of the tragic death of Earl Moore, age 35, of Springfield Illinois. According to the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, Mr. Moore died from “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across the back.” While SIU Medicine was not involved in this incident or Mr. Moore’s care, we acknowledge the impact of this tragedy on our community.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

More Information Released, Springfield Police Statement on Springfield EMS Workers Charged with Murder

More information has come available about the evidence and the circumstances that led to 2 Springfield EMS workers being charged with first-degree murder. LifeStar EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging documents contends they both knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
myrewind935.com

Scholarship opportunities for area students

The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln is now accepting applications for the 2023 scholarship program. There are 40 different post-secondary scholarships available, and last year, more than $205,000 was awarded in scholarships and scholarship renewals. While many scholarships are available to graduating seniors in Sangamon County, there are...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

18 New Firefighters Join Springfield Fire Department

18 new firefighters have joined the ranks of the Springfield Fire Department. The sixteen men and two women were “pinned” in ceremonies Thursday at the Firefighters Postal Lake Club. They joined the department after completing training at the department’s training academy, with a focus on basics of firefighting and emergency medical training.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Possible Plea Coming in Fatal Leaving the Scene Incident from Spring 2021

A Jacksonville man charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Spring of 2021 may soon have his case completed in Morgan County Court. 32 year old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a status hearing on the case. Baldwin is accused of the leaving the scene of a crash in the 400 block of South East Street on the evening of April 13, 2021. Baldwin’s vehicle is said to have collided with a motorcycle driven by 22 year old Richard J. Gregory. Gregory died in an area hospital nearly two weeks later.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Charges filed after high school threat

A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
GLEN CARBON, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
WARRENSBURG, IL
wmay.com

Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother

A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing

Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ridgeviewnews.com

Mt. Zion PSD Water Loss Closes Schools

Mt. Zion Public Service District is once again battling a water loss from an apparent broken line somewhere within their system which closed Calhoun County Schools today. Chief operator Jeremy Westfall is on the hunt for evidence of where the line is broken and would appreciate the community looking for unusual surface water. Westfall said that both of the Mt. Zion tanks were nearly full last night and this morning are empty leading him to believe the leak or line break is considerable.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wlds.com

White Hall Home Burns, Possible Squatters Suspected

A vacant home burned in White Hall Wednesday night under what is believed to be somewhat suspicious circumstances. White Hall Fire Chief Gary Sheppard says his department and the Roodhouse Fire Department received the call for a structure fire at 219 Carson Street at 8:18PM on Wednesday: “Upon arrival, we had a vacant structure with nobody home and fire showing in the front room. We made a pretty quick attack and knocked it down and put it out pretty quickly. The house had been sitting there on fire probably for at least 2 hours. It finally got some air and then the fire broke out. Major damage to one room and minor damage done to the rest of the house. Nobody got hurt. I believe I had 15 firefighters there Wednesday night. We were on scene for about 2 hours.”
WHITE HALL, IL
myrewind935.com

$30 robbery is Crime of Week

The robbery of thirty dollars by a couple of guys on bikes last Saturday morning is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. Police say it happened at Eleventh Street and North Grand Avenue just after 2 a.m. Jan. 7, when the two suspects knocked down the victim. You can earn a cash reward and remain anonymous if you can help.

