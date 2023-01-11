Read full article on original website
news9.com
Man Speaks Out After Witnessing Crash At End Of Police Pursuit In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police have identified the man who led police on a high-speed chase Friday before rolling his car several times. 55-year-old Daniel Woods is in jail on a long list of complaints, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer. One man who saw the crash thought it...
news9.com
Police Identify Driver After Chase, Crash In SE OKC
A police pursuit ended with a crash Friday afternoon in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro. Oklahoma City Police said Daniel Woods was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit. Police said Woods was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out and is being booked into...
news9.com
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled Scene In NW OKC
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Melrose Lane and North Rockwell Avenue. Police said a female adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A black sedan with an unknown make and...
news9.com
OCPD Release Body Camera Footage Of Hour-Long Chase With Stolen Vehicle Suspect
A wild, high-speed pursuit through northeast Oklahoma County last Thursday was caught on officer's body cameras. Oklahoma City police released footage from the hour-long chase and of 22-year-old Hunter Berry’s arrest. Officers jumped on the pursuit that started with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week. The police...
news9.com
OSBI Issues Statement On Arrests Connected To Disappearance Of 4-Year-Old Girl
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement regarding the suspect arrested in connection to the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from Cyril. The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams (3/12/1986) is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma...
news9.com
Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Pursuit In NE OKC
Oklahoma City police have arrested a man after leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at the OYO hotel near Northeast 122nd Street and I-35. Police said the Kenneth Christian was allegedly beating his girlfriend in the lobby of...
news9.com
Investigators Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Near Caregivers' Former Home In Rush Springs
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the area near a home that belonged the caregivers in Rush Springs. Property records showed that a home in the area belonged to the caregivers of Athena Brownfield. Both caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested...
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Asking For Help Identifying Stolen Motorcycle Suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from the Crest Foods grocery store at Northwest 23rd Street and North Meridian Avenue. He was seen with a group of...
news9.com
Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues Into Weekend
The search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield out of Cyril, Okla., will continue into the weekend. This is a case that has garnered national attention, as her two caretakers were arrested earlier this week. According to court records out of Maricopa County, AZ, Ivon Adams was arrested on a pending murder...
news9.com
'We're Not Giving Up Hope': Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield
Hugs, prayers, and hope: Saturday night, community members gathered in Cyril to hold a candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield. The vigil took place downtown near Cyril City Hall. Speakers thanked the community for their efforts in trying to find her. They then prayed for the girl, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
news9.com
Authorities Arrest Caregiver Of Missing 4-Year-Old In Caddo County
Authorities have arrested the caregiver of a 4-year-old who went missing in Caddo County. Alysia Adams was arrested Thursday afternoon on two complaints of child neglect, days after Athena Brownfield was reported missing in Caddo County. Athena and her sister were in the care of Adams and her husband. The...
news9.com
Police Give 'All Clear' After Threat Made Towards Oklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City Police have cleared the Oklahoma Christian University campus after a threat was made toward the school. The university said the campus was placed on lockdown as police units on scene cleared the entire campus. Police said they haven't found anything and believe the threat was made from a...
news9.com
Cyril Community Continues Search For Missing 4-Year-Old
The Cyril community begins the third day of searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Thousands of volunteers have searched the town's streets and the waterways, but have yet to locate Athena. A mail carrier found Athena's 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Tuesday, but investigators are still not sure how long...
news9.com
Edmond Seeking Feedback Through Housing Assessment Survey
The City of Edmond is seeking input from residents through a housing assessment survey. The survey, scheduled to launch on Jan. 17, will be available through Feb. 13. Residents will be asked what they see as Edmond's top housing challenges, which housing has the greatest demand and barriers preventing that demand.
news9.com
Artists Experiencing Homelessness Showcasing, Selling Art Through Fresh stART Program
They may not always have roofs over their heads. But thanks to their paint brushes, they have a sense of place. An Oklahoma City program is giving artists experiencing homelessness a chance to create, showcase and sell their works. The Homeless Alliance's Fresh stART program has an art show at...
news9.com
Edmond's Farmers Market Looking To Increase Participation
Organizers at the Edmond Farmers Market are searching for more venders to populate the stalls. Applicants should have consistent supply of products like fruits, vegetables, eggs and dairy products. Applications are available on the city's website.
