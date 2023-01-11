ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Police Identify Driver After Chase, Crash In SE OKC

A police pursuit ended with a crash Friday afternoon in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro. Oklahoma City Police said Daniel Woods was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit. Police said Woods was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out and is being booked into...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled Scene In NW OKC

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Melrose Lane and North Rockwell Avenue. Police said a female adult victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A black sedan with an unknown make and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OSBI Issues Statement On Arrests Connected To Disappearance Of 4-Year-Old Girl

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement regarding the suspect arrested in connection to the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from Cyril. The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams (3/12/1986) is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma...
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Leading Officers On Pursuit In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police have arrested a man after leading officers on a pursuit Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at the OYO hotel near Northeast 122nd Street and I-35. Police said the Kenneth Christian was allegedly beating his girlfriend in the lobby of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues Into Weekend

The search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield out of Cyril, Okla., will continue into the weekend. This is a case that has garnered national attention, as her two caretakers were arrested earlier this week. According to court records out of Maricopa County, AZ, Ivon Adams was arrested on a pending murder...
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

Authorities Arrest Caregiver Of Missing 4-Year-Old In Caddo County

Authorities have arrested the caregiver of a 4-year-old who went missing in Caddo County. Alysia Adams was arrested Thursday afternoon on two complaints of child neglect, days after Athena Brownfield was reported missing in Caddo County. Athena and her sister were in the care of Adams and her husband. The...
news9.com

Cyril Community Continues Search For Missing 4-Year-Old

The Cyril community begins the third day of searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Thousands of volunteers have searched the town's streets and the waterways, but have yet to locate Athena. A mail carrier found Athena's 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Tuesday, but investigators are still not sure how long...
CYRIL, OK
news9.com

Edmond Seeking Feedback Through Housing Assessment Survey

The City of Edmond is seeking input from residents through a housing assessment survey. The survey, scheduled to launch on Jan. 17, will be available through Feb. 13. Residents will be asked what they see as Edmond's top housing challenges, which housing has the greatest demand and barriers preventing that demand.
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Edmond's Farmers Market Looking To Increase Participation

Organizers at the Edmond Farmers Market are searching for more venders to populate the stalls. Applicants should have consistent supply of products like fruits, vegetables, eggs and dairy products. Applications are available on the city's website.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy