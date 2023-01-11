Read full article on original website
Winter birding in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While many birds go south for the winter, there are still many opportunities to go birdwatching in Minnesota.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Orstens happy to be part of Minnesota’s turkey industry
WILLMAR, Minn. – Like many turkey farms in Minnesota, Orsten Turkeys of Willmar are a multi-generational operation. RJ Orsten, who is sharing reports from his farm this winter, said their turkey farm includes his grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; his parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and his uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten.
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
Third snowiest winter on record to date
erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?
There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
Where have all the small medical practices gone?
Put me down in the history books as one of the last holdouts in small medical practice in the Twin Cities. I was recently asked why I closed my practice. Good question, given that I found my work-utopia in a small private office, where the doctor-patient relationship was treasured above all. It was all about […] The post Where have all the small medical practices gone? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Deteriorating ice conditions force some Minnesota winter events to pivot
Heavier-than-average snowfall across much of Minnesota this winter has been a boon to a lot of winter sports enthusiasts, providing a great foundation for ski trails, sledding hills and snowmobile routes. But it’s now causing problems with ice conditions on some frozen lakes. In some cases, lakes that started...
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
Minnesota Regulators to Set Conditions for the Carbon Pipeline Construction
Minnesota regulators are putting together plans to review a proposed carbon pipeline for the western part of the state. A meeting was held that set some conditions for considering the application, amid local concerns. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and transport it via pipeline through several states, including Minnesota, then store it underground in North Dakota. Environmental groups say this approach has too many unknowns, and farmers, like Ted Winter, worry about the impact on agricultural land.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
