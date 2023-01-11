ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Orstens happy to be part of Minnesota’s turkey industry

WILLMAR, Minn. – Like many turkey farms in Minnesota, Orsten Turkeys of Willmar are a multi-generational operation. RJ Orsten, who is sharing reports from his farm this winter, said their turkey farm includes his grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; his parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and his uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten.
WILLMAR, MN
KARE 11

Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts

ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Third snowiest winter on record to date

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota

Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?

There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Where have all the small medical practices gone?

Put me down in the history books as one of the last holdouts in small medical practice in the Twin Cities. I was recently asked why I closed my practice.  Good question, given that I found my work-utopia in a small private office, where the doctor-patient relationship was treasured above all. It was all about […] The post Where have all the small medical practices gone? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo

MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
MINNESOTA STATE
kiow.com

Minnesota Regulators to Set Conditions for the Carbon Pipeline Construction

Minnesota regulators are putting together plans to review a proposed carbon pipeline for the western part of the state. A meeting was held that set some conditions for considering the application, amid local concerns. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and transport it via pipeline through several states, including Minnesota, then store it underground in North Dakota. Environmental groups say this approach has too many unknowns, and farmers, like Ted Winter, worry about the impact on agricultural land.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy