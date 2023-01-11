Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital that has been 'a drain on the state' to join WVU Medicine, governor says
Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine will acquire Welch (W.Va.) Community Hospital after the McDowell County Commission approved the takeover, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The financially struggling hospital has been "a drain on the county" and the state in recent years, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said during his State...
beckershospitalreview.com
$400M Hawaii hospital renovation plan moves forward
The $400 million renovation project plan for Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital has moved forward as hospital administrators work to have a set plan in place by the end of the year, Honolulu Civil Beat reported Jan. 13. The funding for the project will largely come from the county...
