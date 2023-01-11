ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

$400M Hawaii hospital renovation plan moves forward

The $400 million renovation project plan for Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital has moved forward as hospital administrators work to have a set plan in place by the end of the year, Honolulu Civil Beat reported Jan. 13. The funding for the project will largely come from the county...
KAPAA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy