Saint Clair, MO

Washington Missourian

Gerald man indicted on child molestation, harassment charges

A Franklin County man facing multiple felony charges for alleged child molestation and harassment has been arrested. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Benjamin J. Pinson, 42, of Gerald, was recently arrested after a Gerald police officer spotted him. Pelton said law enforcement agencies had been searching for Pinson after a Franklin County Grand Jury issued multiple felony indictments against him in July.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Leslie man now charged with fatal shooting in Franklin County

Charges are now filed in a Franklin County murder investigation. Powell Trout, of Leslie, was charged earlier today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held with no bond. Trout’s arrest was the result of a shots-fired incident last night in Washington. Police were called to the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison on drug and gun charges

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Thursday sentenced a man who fled from police in a stolen car after a shooting and a gun sale to five years and 10 months in prison. Michael Joseph Monroe sold a 9mm pistol for $325 to a confidential informant working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on August 21, 2019, near the Dellwood Market.
MISSOURI STATE
truecrimedaily

Man arrested almost 20 years after woman’s decapitated torso was found at rest stop

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was charged this week nearly 20 years after an unidentified woman’s torso was found at a rest stop off the highway. St. Louis County records indicate prosecutors charged Mike Clardy with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the 2004 death of Deanna Howland. He is currently being held on $1 million cash bond.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fenton man convicted after 2021 fatal accident

(Fenton) A Jefferson County jury convicted 27-year-old David Thurby of Fenton on three counts of involuntary manslaughter, who was accused of driving drunk and striking a mother, father, and their newborn baby in a car crash in April 2021. All three were killed in the accident on Highway 30 near Upper Byrnes Mill Road. Thurby was originally charged with three counts of DWI resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, marijuana possession, and driving without insurance. With the involuntary manslaughter second-degree conviction, which is an E felony, the maximum sentence is four years in prison on each count with an option for probation. Thurby was driving 107 mph when he ran into the family’s car. The maximum sentence on each count is four years, which means Thurby could get 12 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing will be held in March.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair

A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Homeowner injured, vehicle stolen Friday in home invasion

O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri homeowner was seriously injured early Friday morning in an armed home invasion. According to the O'Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Winghaven subdivision after it passed by a license plate reader.
O'FALLON, MO

