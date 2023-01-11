Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Gerald man indicted on child molestation, harassment charges
A Franklin County man facing multiple felony charges for alleged child molestation and harassment has been arrested. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Benjamin J. Pinson, 42, of Gerald, was recently arrested after a Gerald police officer spotted him. Pelton said law enforcement agencies had been searching for Pinson after a Franklin County Grand Jury issued multiple felony indictments against him in July.
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
Man already sentenced to 45 years in prison convicted of 2 more murders
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2021 murder was convicted of two more murders Thursday in the deaths of a mother and her daughter. Prinshun McClain was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
kjluradio.com
Leslie man now charged with fatal shooting in Franklin County
Charges are now filed in a Franklin County murder investigation. Powell Trout, of Leslie, was charged earlier today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held with no bond. Trout’s arrest was the result of a shots-fired incident last night in Washington. Police were called to the...
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges.
Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri Man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison on drug and gun charges
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Thursday sentenced a man who fled from police in a stolen car after a shooting and a gun sale to five years and 10 months in prison. Michael Joseph Monroe sold a 9mm pistol for $325 to a confidential informant working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on August 21, 2019, near the Dellwood Market.
thepitchkc.com
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty call for evidentiary review in Leonard “Raheem” Taylor’s case
The execution of Missouri citizen Leonard “Raheem” Taylor is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023. Taylor was convicted in 2008 of the 2004 murders of his then-girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children. He has been on death row since. However, Taylor has maintained his innocence since he has...
Man arrested almost 20 years after woman’s decapitated torso was found at rest stop
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was charged this week nearly 20 years after an unidentified woman’s torso was found at a rest stop off the highway. St. Louis County records indicate prosecutors charged Mike Clardy with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the 2004 death of Deanna Howland. He is currently being held on $1 million cash bond.
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
mymoinfo.com
Fenton man convicted after 2021 fatal accident
(Fenton) A Jefferson County jury convicted 27-year-old David Thurby of Fenton on three counts of involuntary manslaughter, who was accused of driving drunk and striking a mother, father, and their newborn baby in a car crash in April 2021. All three were killed in the accident on Highway 30 near Upper Byrnes Mill Road. Thurby was originally charged with three counts of DWI resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, marijuana possession, and driving without insurance. With the involuntary manslaughter second-degree conviction, which is an E felony, the maximum sentence is four years in prison on each count with an option for probation. Thurby was driving 107 mph when he ran into the family’s car. The maximum sentence on each count is four years, which means Thurby could get 12 years behind bars. A sentencing hearing will be held in March.
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
Washington Missourian
St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair
A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
Robber sprayed drive-thru McDonald's cashiers with pepper spray, police say
ST. LOUIS — Detectives in St. Louis are searching for a pepper spray-wielding suspect who reportedly robbed three local McDonald's restaurants. According to police, the man targeted the following three McDonald's locations in St. Louis:. 4006 Lindell Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2022. 1420 Hampton Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022.
Fenton man convicted of killing 3 in DWI crash
A Jefferson County jury convicted a Fenton man on Tuesday for killing a family of three in a 2021 drunk driving crash.
Police: Woman planned on shooting up social security office
One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis.
Homeowner injured, vehicle stolen Friday in home invasion
O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri homeowner was seriously injured early Friday morning in an armed home invasion. According to the O'Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of the Winghaven subdivision after it passed by a license plate reader.
