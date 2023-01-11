Read full article on original website
Related
ednc.org
‘Let’s just feed the kids’: Reflections from the Rural Food Forum
The Green Rural Redevelopment Organization (GRRO) hosted the Rural Food Forum at Vance-Granville Community College last week. The day brought together policymakers, nonprofits working for nutrition equity, education leaders, rural advocates, and more to explore the issues and opportunities surrounding rural food systems. It was also a day of celebration,...
ednc.org
On the ground: EdNC’s work to democratize relationships
We believe it is important for us to show up in person to report the news and conduct public policy research, and we believe it is important for us to bring philanthropists, policymakers, and others in positions of influence to your communities to shrink the distance between those on the ground and those with power.
Comments / 0