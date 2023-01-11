ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Every Time Allison Holker Has Honored Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss After His Death

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago

Honoring a lost love. Allison Holker has often paid tribute to her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, following his death in December 2022.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” Holker wrote via Instagram in January 2023 alongside a slideshow of images from the late dancer’s life . “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The post, which featured tWitch, Holker and their three children — son Maddox and daughters Weslie and Zaia — showcased sweet stills from some of the choreographer’s biggest moments, including his 2013 proposal to the Minnesota native and the birth of their kids. (tWitch also adopted Weslie, his wife's child from a previous relationship.)

Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement one day after his passing. tWitch, who was 40 years old at the time of his death, died by suicide at a hotel in Los Angeles in December 2022.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker told E! News at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family , the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The Make Your Move star further reflected on the “legacy” her late husband left in his wake, noting that his “positive impact” would “continue to be felt” even in his absence.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she continued. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Holker and the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum tied the knot in 2013 after meeting on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance three years prior. The Magic Mike XXL actor told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012 that the lovebirds first crossed paths during season 2 of the dance competition series in 2006, but Holker didn’t remember meeting him.

Four years later, however, Holker couldn't help but notice the Alabama native. “From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” she told the outlet at the time. “His personality was so fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xz0Lj_0kBiafHD00
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The twosome went on to welcome their children in 2016 and 2019 , respectively. Days after Holker gave birth to Zaia, she and her husband were back to sharing videos of their signature morning dances via social media.

“A lot of people asked me, ‘How? How could you do that?’ Honestly, I am a dancer. It’s part of my life,” the Footloose actress exclusively shared with Us Weekly in March 2020, explaining why she returned to her routine so quickly. “People get up, they shower. I get up, I shower and then I dance. It helped me so much through the whole [pregnancy] process, and it made me really keep a sane head.”

When they weren’t busy posting videos of their choreography, the dancers often took to social media to gush over their love for each other.

"It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!" the former Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram in December 2022, just days before tWitch's passing. "Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU."

Keep scrolling to see every time Holker has honored her late husband:

Comments / 21

Solo Rocc'n
5d ago

It’s sad no one is talking about his depression! The fact that he “had everything to live for” but chose to end his life because he was hurting that much inside…DEPRESSION IS REAL AND NEEDS MORE CARE THAN GIVEN!! My heart goes out to his children!

Reply
8
Maher S
5d ago

she never questioned or showed she was shocked or said I don't know why he would do that. seems odd to me.

Reply
12
Traveller
5d ago

as I said in a earlier article she seems to be very thirsty... something just isn't right

Reply
9
Related
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.
Tyla

Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
blavity.com

Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died

Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
TheDailyBeast

John Legend Reveals Chrissy Teigen Gave Birth to Third Child

John Legend told the audience at a private concert Friday night that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, had given birth to their third child that morning, People reports. “What a blessed day,” the 43-year-old singer told fans. The couple already have two children—Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Teigen turned to IVF after losing a pregnancy in 2020.Read it at People
People

Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
OHIO STATE
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

283K+
Followers
27K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy