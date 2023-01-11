Every Time Allison Holker Has Honored Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss After His Death

Honoring a lost love. Allison Holker has often paid tribute to her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, following his death in December 2022.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!” Holker wrote via Instagram in January 2023 alongside a slideshow of images from the late dancer’s life . “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The post, which featured tWitch, Holker and their three children — son Maddox and daughters Weslie and Zaia — showcased sweet stills from some of the choreographer’s biggest moments, including his 2013 proposal to the Minnesota native and the birth of their kids. (tWitch also adopted Weslie, his wife's child from a previous relationship.)

Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement one day after his passing. tWitch, who was 40 years old at the time of his death, died by suicide at a hotel in Los Angeles in December 2022.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker told E! News at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family , the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The Make Your Move star further reflected on the “legacy” her late husband left in his wake, noting that his “positive impact” would “continue to be felt” even in his absence.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” she continued. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Holker and the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum tied the knot in 2013 after meeting on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance three years prior. The Magic Mike XXL actor told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012 that the lovebirds first crossed paths during season 2 of the dance competition series in 2006, but Holker didn’t remember meeting him.

Four years later, however, Holker couldn't help but notice the Alabama native. “From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” she told the outlet at the time. “His personality was so fun.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The twosome went on to welcome their children in 2016 and 2019 , respectively. Days after Holker gave birth to Zaia, she and her husband were back to sharing videos of their signature morning dances via social media.

“A lot of people asked me, ‘How? How could you do that?’ Honestly, I am a dancer. It’s part of my life,” the Footloose actress exclusively shared with Us Weekly in March 2020, explaining why she returned to her routine so quickly. “People get up, they shower. I get up, I shower and then I dance. It helped me so much through the whole [pregnancy] process, and it made me really keep a sane head.”

When they weren’t busy posting videos of their choreography, the dancers often took to social media to gush over their love for each other.

"It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!" the former Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram in December 2022, just days before tWitch's passing. "Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU."

Keep scrolling to see every time Holker has honored her late husband: