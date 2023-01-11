ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen’s reckless driving ends in trip to jail

Reckless driving led to a Leesburg teen’s arrest Thursday night. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol when he saw a silver Honda Civic traveling eastbound on East Dixie Highway without any headlights. As the officer followed the Civic he could hear a very loud noise coming from an obviously modified exhaust according to the arrest report. As the officer followed the Civic it continued to speed and weave through traffic. The Civic nearly collided with a semi-truck as it passed on the left of the truck.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot

Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman busted in Altoona after deputies receive report of suspicious Mercedes

A Leesburg woman was arrested by Lake County sheriff’s deputies in Altoona. The deputies were dispatched Jan. 6 to the 19000 block of Sunfish Lane to investigate a white Mercedes parked just off the roadway. When the deputies arrived at the Mercedes location they met two men in a white truck who told them they had stopped to help the woman whose Mercedes had apparently broken down.
ALTOONA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teenager arrested with vape cartridge containing THC oil

A driver’s wrong way turn onto a one-way street sent his passenger to the Lake County Jail. A Eustis police officer saw a white pickup truck on Sunday turn south onto North Grove Street which is a one-way street for northbound traffic. The officer followed the truck for a...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops

Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
LADY LAKE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Another shooting in SW Ocala

A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Panhandler arrested after throwing hot coffee at Circle K clerk

A panhandler with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly throwing hot coffee at a Circle K clerk. Leesburg police officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station on the morning of Jan. 6 regarding an incident at the store on South 14th Street. They met with the victim of the attack who told the officers that a man, later identified as 61-year-old Kerry L. Hawkins, had been loitering at the front door of the store that morning. He had been asking customers for money. When the clerk asked him to leave, he told her he was going to buy some coffee. Hawkins grabbed an extra large coffee from the coffee bar and walked toward the door past the clerk who asked him to pay for the coffee. Hawkins went out the door ignoring her demands that he pay for the coffee. She followed him out of the store and told him if he did not pay for the coffee she would call the police. Hawkins spun around and threw the coffee directly into the clerk’s eyes and left the area.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall

A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
villages-news.com

Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison

A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
COLEMAN, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-Lady Lake police lieutenant enters plea deal in domestic violence case

A former Lady Lake police lieutenant has entered a plea deal in a domestic violence case which requires him to surrender his law enforcement certificate. Nelson Vargas, 51, entered a pre-trial intervention contract this past week in Lake County Court that could enable him to avoid prosecution on a charge of battery. In addition to surrendering his law enforcement certificate, he must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment as well as perform 35 hours of community service. A followup will be conducted in 90 days to determine if he has met the terms of the contract.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

