FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen’s reckless driving ends in trip to jail
Reckless driving led to a Leesburg teen’s arrest Thursday night. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol when he saw a silver Honda Civic traveling eastbound on East Dixie Highway without any headlights. As the officer followed the Civic he could hear a very loud noise coming from an obviously modified exhaust according to the arrest report. As the officer followed the Civic it continued to speed and weave through traffic. The Civic nearly collided with a semi-truck as it passed on the left of the truck.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman busted in Altoona after deputies receive report of suspicious Mercedes
A Leesburg woman was arrested by Lake County sheriff’s deputies in Altoona. The deputies were dispatched Jan. 6 to the 19000 block of Sunfish Lane to investigate a white Mercedes parked just off the roadway. When the deputies arrived at the Mercedes location they met two men in a white truck who told them they had stopped to help the woman whose Mercedes had apparently broken down.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teenager arrested with vape cartridge containing THC oil
A driver’s wrong way turn onto a one-way street sent his passenger to the Lake County Jail. A Eustis police officer saw a white pickup truck on Sunday turn south onto North Grove Street which is a one-way street for northbound traffic. The officer followed the truck for a...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
leesburg-news.com
Panhandler arrested after throwing hot coffee at Circle K clerk
A panhandler with an extensive criminal record was arrested after allegedly throwing hot coffee at a Circle K clerk. Leesburg police officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station on the morning of Jan. 6 regarding an incident at the store on South 14th Street. They met with the victim of the attack who told the officers that a man, later identified as 61-year-old Kerry L. Hawkins, had been loitering at the front door of the store that morning. He had been asking customers for money. When the clerk asked him to leave, he told her he was going to buy some coffee. Hawkins grabbed an extra large coffee from the coffee bar and walked toward the door past the clerk who asked him to pay for the coffee. Hawkins went out the door ignoring her demands that he pay for the coffee. She followed him out of the store and told him if he did not pay for the coffee she would call the police. Hawkins spun around and threw the coffee directly into the clerk’s eyes and left the area.
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Special Investigation Unit in Daytona Beach found a business was conducting illegal activity, police said Friday. The Daytona Beach Police department sent the team with a warrant to search the Get ‘n Go Citgo. Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
mycbs4.com
13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested for allegedly stealing coins from used car lot owned by deputy
A Leesburg man was arrested after allegedly stealing change from a used car lot owned by a lieutenant in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The lieutenant had received a phone call from his employee at J&M Affordable Auto on U.S. Hwy. 441 that a suspicious man was going through a 2009 Subaru on the lot.
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
WESH
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
villages-news.com
Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison
A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
villages-news.com
Ex-Lady Lake police lieutenant enters plea deal in domestic violence case
A former Lady Lake police lieutenant has entered a plea deal in a domestic violence case which requires him to surrender his law enforcement certificate. Nelson Vargas, 51, entered a pre-trial intervention contract this past week in Lake County Court that could enable him to avoid prosecution on a charge of battery. In addition to surrendering his law enforcement certificate, he must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment as well as perform 35 hours of community service. A followup will be conducted in 90 days to determine if he has met the terms of the contract.
villages-news.com
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
