Madelia, MN

KEYC

The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Kathleen Jo Gimenez last seen Thursday in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public's help in finding Kathleen Jo Gimenez, who was last seen on Thursday.Officials say the 21-year-old was seen around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Record Street. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black converse shoes. She is described as roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. Authorities say she has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 507-387-8725.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday ventures to Luke’s in Le Sueur

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Luke’s not only has delicious food, but a really cool vibe as well. The owner and staff are very nice. It just might be a place where you can instantly feel at home. Luke’s can be found at 205 South Main street in Le Sueur....
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 construction continues in winter months

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
COURTLAND, MN
KEYC

Sports 1/13/2023

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A preview for this weekend’s Mankato West Orchesis show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Orchesis Dance Team presents “Keep on Dancin’”. Performances are Friday evening at 7 p.m., as well as 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Mankato West High School; tickets: $7, adults; $5, K-12.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building

Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS

Rep. Brad Finstad’s first piece of legislation is naming a post office after late congressman Rep. Jim Hagedorn, his predecessor, in his hometown of Blue Earth. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. Mitch...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Loyola’s Morgan reaches 1K points in loss to Cathedral

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team lost a close match up against New Ulm Cathedral 55-54 on Saturday at home. Despite the loss, the Crusaders celebrated senior Simon Morgan reaching the 1,000-career point milestone at the start of the second half.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

No. 20 MSU defeats SMSU 26-18

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 20 Minnesota State wrestling program defeated Southwest Minnesota State University 26-18 on Saturday inside of the Taylor Center. The Mavericks improve to 4-1 overall with the victory.
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet

Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
WASECA, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme

Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Mavericks complete sweep of No. 14 St. Cloud State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey program took down nationally-ranked St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, completing the sweep of the Huskies. The Mavericks improve to 13-11-0 overall with the victory. Next, MSU travels to Wisconsin for...
MANKATO, MN

