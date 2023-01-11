Read full article on original website
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
Missing: Kathleen Jo Gimenez last seen Thursday in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public's help in finding Kathleen Jo Gimenez, who was last seen on Thursday.Officials say the 21-year-old was seen around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Record Street. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black converse shoes. She is described as roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. Authorities say she has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 507-387-8725.
Food Friday ventures to Luke’s in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Luke’s not only has delicious food, but a really cool vibe as well. The owner and staff are very nice. It just might be a place where you can instantly feel at home. Luke’s can be found at 205 South Main street in Le Sueur....
What is a kettlebell and how does it work? Jason from Ignition Fitness joins us to show us.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Kettlebell day! A kettlebell is a type of dumbbell or free weight that is round with a flat base and an arced handle. It looks like a cannonball with a handle. Authentic kettlebells are made of either cast iron or steel. Unlike a...
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
Sports 1/13/2023
A Mankato man identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. was hospitalized after crashing into the Mayo Clinic Health System.
A preview for this weekend’s Mankato West Orchesis show
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Orchesis Dance Team presents “Keep on Dancin’”. Performances are Friday evening at 7 p.m., as well as 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Mankato West High School; tickets: $7, adults; $5, K-12.
Mankato Craft Beer Expo celebrating 10 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest southern Minnesota Beer Expo is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. The Mankato Craft Beer Expo will begin tomorrow from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. for...
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Minnesota farmers accused of falsely selling crops as organic
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday.James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.Wolf had previously been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud before being named in Friday's superseding indictment.The indictment alleges that between 2014 and 2021 Wolf defrauded grain purchasers by claiming crops treated with chemical fertilizers and pesticides were organic.Organic crops are grown from non-GMO seeds and without chemicals or fertilizers.Olson is charged with helping Wolf sell crops falsely described as organic after Wolf's organic farming certification was revoked in 2020.Wolf made his initial appearance in the previous indictment on July 22. Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Jan. 26.Attorneys for Wolf and Olson did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”. The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building
Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MHCS
Rep. Brad Finstad’s first piece of legislation is naming a post office after late congressman Rep. Jim Hagedorn, his predecessor, in his hometown of Blue Earth. Over 20 Minnesotan breweries are coming together at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to showcase new and unique beer selections. Mitch...
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
Loyola’s Morgan reaches 1K points in loss to Cathedral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team lost a close match up against New Ulm Cathedral 55-54 on Saturday at home. Despite the loss, the Crusaders celebrated senior Simon Morgan reaching the 1,000-career point milestone at the start of the second half.
No. 20 MSU defeats SMSU 26-18
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 20 Minnesota State wrestling program defeated Southwest Minnesota State University 26-18 on Saturday inside of the Taylor Center. The Mavericks improve to 4-1 overall with the victory.
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
2 MN farmers charged in $46M organic grain fraud scheme
Two men from southern Minnesota’s Cottonwood County have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with conspiring to defraud grain purchasers out of more than $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown. Court documents say, between 2014 and 2021, 65-year-old James Wolf, a certified...
Mavericks complete sweep of No. 14 St. Cloud State
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey program took down nationally-ranked St. Cloud State 4-1 on Saturday inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, completing the sweep of the Huskies. The Mavericks improve to 13-11-0 overall with the victory. Next, MSU travels to Wisconsin for...
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
