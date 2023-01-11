Inside Facebook's high-stakes debate to reinstate Trump after a two-year ban

Read full article on original website
Major New Development Announced in Trump Probe
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is cooperating with the United States Justice Department, according to reporting in Punchbowl News.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Biden's Former VP Aides Say They Were Hurried Into Packing: 'It Was A Really Really Weird Time'
Amid the unearthing of classified files from President Joe Biden’s former private office and one of his Delaware homes, his former aides have reportedly said they were hurried into packaging at the end of his tenure as vice president in 2017. Even as Biden was busy winding up his...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Trump began tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough at urging of Matt Gaetz, Jan 6 transcripts reveal
Former president Donald Trump began broadcasting widely-discredited conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough after being prompted by documents given to him by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, according to former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin.In a transcript of a deposition Ms Griffin gave before the House January 6 select committee, Ms Griffin revealed the origins of Mr Trump’s promotion of the debunked claims — which posit that Scarborough, who represented the Florida congressional district now represented by Mr Gaetz from 1995 to 2001, was responsible for the death of an aide who worked in his Fort Walton Beach,...
Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden 'Mentally Disabled' As He Declares He Had 'Almost Nothing To Do' With The January 6 Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at several people in his latest Truth Social rant. In two Christmas Eve posts, the 76-year-old fumed about President Joe Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election, in addition to the January 6 Capitol attack. "The Unselect Committee's January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years," Trump wrote. "If I weren't leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in...
Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says
An ex-Trump aide said Trump found out in December 2021 that part of his daily schedule was public. The president then instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings." The aide's comments were included in the Capitol-riot committee's transcript of his testimony. A former Trump...
Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump
“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
Trump and MAGA Misfits Turn on ‘Trump’s Bitch’ Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity, once the most important mouthpiece for Donald Trump, seems to be increasingly on the MAGAworld outs. And a new revelation that Hannity doesn’t buy the Big Lie isn’t helping. In a just-released deposition surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he’d never...
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6
On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Trump’s buzz is growing, and here’s why
While things may have been looking rough for former President Donald Trump after the November midterm elections, a recent poll shows that the Republican 2024 presidential candidate is still buzz-worthy.
Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter
President Joe Biden was shocked by the graciousness of the private letter outgoing President Donald Trump left for him in the Oval Office just two weeks after the January 6 Capitol breach.
Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
