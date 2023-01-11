ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
987thebull.com

Oregon’s Next Kid Governor Takes Office

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s new Kid Governor took office in Salem Wednesday. Lea Andrus is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. She took her oath from the Senate chamber at the capitol and laid out her priority for her year-long term, “I hope that we can reduce bullying in our schools and communities through kindness.”
OREGON STATE
Radio Ink

Salem Promote Massingill to Senior Director, Digital Sales

Salem Media Group has appointed Andy Massingill as its senior director of digital sales. Massingill moves into the position after serving in a leadership with Salem for its western region. “Over the past three years, Andy has led his team to unprecedented revenue heights. His leadership across the Western Region...
SALEM, OR
focushillsboro.com

Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century

Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
OREGON STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE

