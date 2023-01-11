Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County school board votes 4-1 to negotiate with internal candidate to become next superintendent
The Lincoln County School District board voted 4-1 Tuesday to skip a search or application process and instead to negotiate with a senior administrator to become the district’s next superintendent. After discussing its choices in a closed, executive session in December and another Tuesday night, the board voted to...
Salem, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Salem. The McNary High School basketball team will have a game with North Salem High School on January 12, 2023, 18:30:00. The Sprague High School basketball team will have a game with South Salem High School on January 12, 2023, 18:30:00.
9-year-old Salem student publishes his first horror book
Hudson received a bit of help from his mother, Courtney Siemens, but it was mostly a one-man — or one-boy — show.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Kaiser responds to picketing hospital workers as nurses association shows support
Hospital workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside of the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13. The protest is in response to the regional staffing crisis that the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union says is caused by Kaiser Permanente’s long-term issues with recruiting qualified employees.
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
987thebull.com
Oregon’s Next Kid Governor Takes Office
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s new Kid Governor took office in Salem Wednesday. Lea Andrus is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. She took her oath from the Senate chamber at the capitol and laid out her priority for her year-long term, “I hope that we can reduce bullying in our schools and communities through kindness.”
Radio Ink
Salem Promote Massingill to Senior Director, Digital Sales
Salem Media Group has appointed Andy Massingill as its senior director of digital sales. Massingill moves into the position after serving in a leadership with Salem for its western region. “Over the past three years, Andy has led his team to unprecedented revenue heights. His leadership across the Western Region...
Deborah Kafoury’s tenure as Multnomah County chair defined by success, shortfalls at taming homelessness
During her 8 1/2-year reign as Multnomah County chair, Deborah Kafoury faced challenges as she steered the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, navigated several unprecedented weather events and worked to push key infrastructure projects over the finish line. But Kafoury’s tenure will largely be defined by the hand she played...
WWEEK
Director of Portland’s Bureau of Transportation Will Join Kotek Administration
The current director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Chris Warner, is taking a position with Gov. Kotek’s administration as the deputy chief of staff for public administration. Warner has led the Transportation Bureau for the past six years under two of the most progressive City Council members in...
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
Clark County officials warn about scam calls in the region
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning people about scam calls being received in the area.
Former employees at Multnomah County Animal Services allege animal neglect
PORTLAND, Oregon — Former employees of Multnomah County Animal Services are shedding light on what they call systemic animal neglect at the shelter. "I don't think I went a single day without crying," said Kayla Popper, a former animal care technician with Multnomah County Animal Services. She quit her job in November after one year.
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
focushillsboro.com
Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century
Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
Ridgefield police seek Blazers-sporting fraud suspect
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect sought by the Ridgefield Police Department.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Woman arrested for outburst at Wyden town hall; Senator addresses infrastructure, mental health, Russia’s war
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst that saddled her with a few misdemeanors.
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
