Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule
Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
ng-sportingnews.com
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald result: Injured Spanish legend bombs at Australian Open
Injured Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has bombed out in the second round at the Australian Open, losing in straight sets to USA's Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-4 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal started to show plenty of discomfort late in the second set after stretching for a shot, with the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open second round
American and world No.7 Coco Gauff will meet British tennis player Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open. Gauff proceeded with ease on the first day of the Grand Slam, passing Czech Katerina Siniakova in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena. The 18-year-old defeated her opponent 6-1...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Andy Murray playing today? Next Australian Open 2023 match vs Matteo Berrettini date and time
Andy Murray heads into the Australian Open at the twilight of his career with little pressure or expectation on his shoulders as an unseeded player. But the evergreen competitive spirit running through his veins that has seen him endear himself to the British public over the years will of course be on show when he kicks off his campaign Down Under once again.
ng-sportingnews.com
Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini result: British legend winds back the clock with magnificent win at Australian Open
Andy Murray proved there is plenty of life left in his legendary tennis career with an incredible five-set win against 13th-seed Matteo Berrettini. The 35-year-old survived a comeback from the Italian to win across five sets 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7(7) 7-6(6) in four hours and 49 minutes to set up a second-round contest with either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Fabio Fognini.
Comments / 0