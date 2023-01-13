ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Jury enters deliberations in 2020 crash that killed 17-year-old

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hg6f_0kBhoFJA00
Shannon Beauford sits in Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, during the first day of his vehicular homicide trial. Beauford is charged in the October 2020 wreck that killed 17-year-old Madison Gray, of Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

The jury entered deliberations Wednesday, Jan. 11, in a Gainesville man’s trial from a 2020 crash that killed a 17-year-old Gainesville girl. After roughly two and a half hours, the jury had not reached a verdict and was told to return Thursday morning.

Shannon Beauford, 28, was indicted on two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree child cruelty in the Oct. 4, 2020, crash that killed Madison Gray.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Morgan testified Tuesday, Jan. 10, that Beauford was going twice the legal speed limit — 75-80 mph in a 35 mph zone — when the Toyota Corolla crashed around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 4, 2020, on White Sulphur Road.

Assistant District Attorney Hannah Hensley said Gray’s last words were: “I feel like I’m dying.”

Hensley said the defense was trying to distract the jury’s attention away from the evidence.

Defense attorney Janet Smith-Taylor and co-counsel Karen Pass continually brought up items in the investigation that they felt were not fully vetted, such as interviewing the car’s owner or following up on a wallet with another man’s ID found in the car.

The defense also repeatedly asked during the trial about Gray’s grandfather, who worked in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Hensley said in her closing statement that law enforcement contacted Gray’s grandfather when they learned they were related to get the number for Gray’s father.

Smith-Taylor questioned why Gray would choose to sit in the back seat. She argued to the jury that the evidence was mostly circumstantial and could not place Beauford behind the wheel.

The crash data pulled from the car showed that there was nobody in the front passenger seat, Hensley said Tuesday.

“(Madison) had a learner’s permit, and she knew she was going to get in trouble for this,” Smith-Taylor posited as a possible theory.

“How did Shannon Beauford’s blood get on the steering wheel of the car?” Hensley said following Smith-Taylor’s closing statement. “That wasn’t mentioned by her. But she wants to claim that we have no evidence.”

Hensley said she found it “very disrespectful” about the suggestion that Madison was the driver and that “she had something to hide.”

“No, you cannot dispute what the evidence shows,” Hensley said. “The evidence shows she’s in the backseat of that car. EMS puts her there. Her injuries put her there. All of the evidence puts her in the back of that car.”

A juror was taken to a hospital in the middle of the defense’s closing arguments.

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said the person had a medical episode.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve never had that happen before in the middle of a trial,” Judge Jason Deal said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA
accesswdun.com

Person found dead after fire at Cornelia apartment

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Cornelia. According to a press release from the Cornelia Police Department, the Cornelia Police Department and Fire Department both responded at about 10 a.m. to 837 Main Street, Apartment D in reference to a house fire.
CORNELIA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Cleveland man arrested in murder-for-hire case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Cleveland man Tuesday for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder-for-hire case. Freddie Warthen, 31, was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County. According to a press release, during the course of a Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
175
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy