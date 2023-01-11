ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
AOL Corp

Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
The Independent

FAA outage: What brought US domestic flights to a standstill?

A corrupt computer database file has been initially blamed for a “major” Federal Aviation Administration IT failure that grounded thousands of domestic flights across the United States on Wednesday morning.The catastrophe arose because the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated with real-time information about aviation hazards and airport facilities across American airspace, reportedly stopped processing data.“Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack,” the FAA said.“The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this...
The Independent

FAA system outage causes chaos with thousands of flight delays: ‘Haven’t seen a ground stop like this since 9/11’

The cause of a US federal computer system outage that forced the delay or cancellation of more than 10,000 flights on Wednesday is to be reviewed by a panel in the Senate.Passengers took to social media to share their frustration at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after it grounded all departures while it worked to fix the system it uses to send information to pilots. “We will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages,” said Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell. “The public needs a resilient air transportation...
CBS DFW

What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?

America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
INDIANA STATE
Bring Me The News

FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel

Air travel in the United States is halted Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration suffered an outage to its Notice to Air Missions System. The FAA announced just before 5:30 a.m. that the outage was affecting systes nationwide. Then at 5:57 a.m. the FAA announced on social media that it was working to "fully restore" the system" and that "some functions are beginning to come back [online]."
9NEWS

More than 500 flights delayed at DIA while the FAA allows flights to resume

DENVER — Flights taking off from Denver International Airport (DIA) were stopped for several hours Wednesday morning after a critical system used by U.S. airlines went offline Tuesday night. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is responsible for air travel regulations, ordered all domestic departures to be paused until...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

60 DIA flights cancelled, more delayed after FAA system outage

More than 60 flights out of Denver International Airport this morning were affected by a Federal Aviation Administration computer system shutdown Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Tuesday night, the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAMs), which provides safety info to flight crews, experienced an outage that resulted in delayed...
DENVER, CO
Sikara

Flight operations in the US start slowly: computer system problems; Nearly 4,000 flights delayed, 450 cancelled

Air traffic in the US came to a standstill on Wednesday due to a malfunction in the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system. According to the New York Times, 3,578 flights were delayed. 450 domestic and international flights were canceled. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flight operations gradually started after about 4 hours of trouble. According to aviation experts, it will take at least 2 days for the situation to return to normal How serious the matter is can be gauged from the fact that an emergency meeting was held in the White House on this matter. President Joe Biden sought a report from the Transport Secretary.
wearebuffalo.net

JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Digest

1300+ Flights Cancelled, 10k+ Delayed In Single Day In USA

Every time you enter an airport, you wish to reach your destination in time. What your reaction would be if you get to know your flight got cancelled? What if you find out that it is not only you, but you are accompanied by million others. Thats what exactly happened on Wednesday throughout USA.

