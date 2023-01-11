Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
This Beachfront Hotel In Oregon Is Downright Magical
Dotted along the Oregon Coast you will find no shortage of motels, hotels, or boutique places to rest your head. But if you want to stay at a place that feels familiar and warm, inviting and elegant. A place that knows it’s 5 star, but doesn’t brag. One that truly sets itself apart, then you must check out The Ocean Lodge Hotel.
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
kptv.com
‘It’s meant to be shared’: Inside Astoria ‘Goonies’ house after $1.6 mil. sale
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - The iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Astoria has a new owner. Behman Zakeri and his wife Liz purchased the home for $1.65 million after it was on the market for just six days. Zakeri is an entrepreneur from Kansas City with multiple businesses which have...
Ridgefield police seek Blazers-sporting fraud suspect
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect sought by the Ridgefield Police Department.
Woman arrested for outburst at Wyden town hall; Senator addresses infrastructure, mental health, Russia’s war
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst that saddled her with a few misdemeanors.
kptv.com
Submerged car, body of missing woman found in Seaside, police say
SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - A submerged car was found Saturday which contained a body police said they believe to be a 58-year-old woman missing since Dec. 4, 2022, according to the City of Seaside. LaDawn Rene Bloom was last seen driving a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta on Dec. 4 at...
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
