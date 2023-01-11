ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

This Beachfront Hotel In Oregon Is Downright Magical

Dotted along the Oregon Coast you will find no shortage of motels, hotels, or boutique places to rest your head. But if you want to stay at a place that feels familiar and warm, inviting and elegant. A place that knows it’s 5 star, but doesn’t brag. One that truly sets itself apart, then you must check out The Ocean Lodge Hotel.
CANNON BEACH, OR
Submerged car, body of missing woman found in Seaside, police say

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - A submerged car was found Saturday which contained a body police said they believe to be a 58-year-old woman missing since Dec. 4, 2022, according to the City of Seaside. LaDawn Rene Bloom was last seen driving a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta on Dec. 4 at...
SEASIDE, OR

