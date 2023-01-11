Read full article on original website
Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"
Watch: Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Christina Haack, Ant Anstead share holiday pics with son after settling custody
Exes Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are getting into the holiday spirit with son Hudson after reportedly settling their custody battle. The former couple both posted sweet snaps with the 3-year-old via Instagram Wednesday. “Kid loves being behind the camera,” Haack, 39, captioned a photo of the little one taking a picture of herself and husband Josh Hall in front of a Christmas tree. Anstead’s social media upload also featured a Christmas tree as he showed off Hudson’s decorating skills. “Tis the season 🎄,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, wrote alongside the slideshow. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that...
'Teen Mom's Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Talk New HGTV Show 'Down Home Fab' (EXCLUSIVE)
To some, Chelsea DeBoer (formerly Chelsea Houska) will always be remembered as one of the young moms in MTV's Teen Mom franchise from its glory days. But since her exit from Teen Mom 2 in 2020, Chelsea has distanced herself from the series and is now focused on her next big project, her own renovation show on HGTV.
Tori Spelling Has 'Mommy & Me Selfie Photoshoot' With 5-Year-Old Son Beau — See The Sweet Snaps
Mom-of-five Tori Spelling took some time out of her hectic schedule to dote on her and Dean McDermott's youngest child, 5-year-old son Beau. On Tuesday, January 11, the actress uploaded a collage of snaps to her Instagram Story, showing the "mommy and me bathroom selfie shoot" they did while out for a family dinner.The actress also noted the tot was an adventurous eater that night, posting a pic of him with the caption, "He literally ate the entire salmon skin and all!" As OK! reported, Spelling raved over the fare they tasted at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, Calif., calling...
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
Kelly Ripa’s Sons Returned Home for Christmas (& Got an Extra Special Welcome from Her Dog)
Last week, talk show host Kelly Ripa documented the moment her two sons, Joaquin and Michael Consuelos, returned home for the holidays. Naturally, their arrivals were met with plenty of excitement— but there was one family member in particular who was extra thrilled to be in the thick of things: their pet dog, Lena.
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
What Happened to Kelly Ripa? Host’s Absence From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Explained
So many viewers tune in to Live With Kelly and Ryan to get their daily dose of dynamic hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. In January 2023, Kelly missed several episodes of the series and was very vocal about the reason behind her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the beloved TV host.
Lacey Chabert Opens Up About One Thing Fans Never Notice About Hallmark Movies That's Deeply Uncomfortable
Lacey Chabert is opening up about how uncomfortable filming Hallmark movies is that fans may haven't noticed.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours
Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, Tori Roloff.
