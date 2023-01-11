Read full article on original website
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Special Teams
Brent Venables returned creativity and aggression to the third phase of the game for Oklahoma in 2022.
What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma
West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room
Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Quarterback
Dillon Gabriel took over as the new face of the Oklahoma offense in 2022.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Sooners 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov....
Why Fox's Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
OU's five one-possession losses "easily flips" to a successful season in year two under Brent Venables. "They’re a team that could climb very easily."
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma QB Signee Jackson Arnold Named 2022 Gatorade National Player of the Year
The Oklahoma Sooners are in good hands with incoming freshman Jackson Arnold. The five-star plus quarterback just received one of the biggest awards of his career being named the 2022 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Arnold is the 7th overall recruit in the 2023 class among all players, the...
Oklahoma basketball: Kansas head coach Bill Self says Sooners are ‘really good’
A look back at the scores from Tuesday’s Big 12 games shows a 79-75 Oklahoma basketball loss to Kansas. That doesn’t nearly tell the story of the game, however, a contest the Sooners could have and probably should have won at a place, Allen Fieldhouse, that has been a house of horrors for many teams, including Oklahoma. The Sooners have not won a game at the place known as “The Phog,” after the legendary Kansas head coach Phog Allen, in 29 years, or since 1993.
'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.' Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma
By Michael Kinney Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma. Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the crimson and cream not to rub off on her. “Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post ...
Oklahoma Dominates D1 Softball Top 100
The two-time defending national champion landed 10 players on the preseason list, including four in the top 10 and the No. 1 overall spot.
Former OU Senior Associate Athletic Director Named New Athletic Director For Mississippi State
Mississippi State has named Oklahoma's Zac Selmon as its new athletic director. At just 37 years old, Selmon has already earned a spot on the College Football Rules Committee and has been serving on Oklahoma's Executive Leadership team. His official title at OU was Senior Associate Athletic Director, and his...
The Moore American
OU adopts Chicago Statement on free speech
The University of Oklahoma recently adopted the Chicago Statement, a document that promotes free speech on campus. It has the support of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. In a press release, OU said the Chicago Statement coincides with OU’s existing policies on free expression and academic freedom, and...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma country singer-songwriter Cutter Elliott donates guitar to School for the Blind
OKLAHOMA CITY-–Oklahoma School for the Blind students were treated to a free concert and their Jazz Band received a new guitar -- thanks to Cutter Elliott, a singer-songwriter and rising star in Oklahoma country music. Elliott, age 27 from Norman, and his guitar player-producer-manager Paul Reeves wanted to give...
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
