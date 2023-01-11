West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.

NORMAN, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO