ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma

West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
NORMAN, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room

Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Sooners 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule, Results

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as they play the 2022-23 women’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma Sooners Women’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov....
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Kansas head coach Bill Self says Sooners are ‘really good’

A look back at the scores from Tuesday’s Big 12 games shows a 79-75 Oklahoma basketball loss to Kansas. That doesn’t nearly tell the story of the game, however, a contest the Sooners could have and probably should have won at a place, Allen Fieldhouse, that has been a house of horrors for many teams, including Oklahoma. The Sooners have not won a game at the place known as “The Phog,” after the legendary Kansas head coach Phog Allen, in 29 years, or since 1993.
NORMAN, OK
The Moore American

OU adopts Chicago Statement on free speech

The University of Oklahoma recently adopted the Chicago Statement, a document that promotes free speech on campus. It has the support of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. In a press release, OU said the Chicago Statement coincides with OU’s existing policies on free expression and academic freedom, and...
NORMAN, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy