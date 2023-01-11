Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
watchstadium.com
North Carolina vs. Louisville Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
North Carolina vs. Louisville: The North Carolina Tar Heels had a nice bounce back victory with a convincing 80-59 win over Louisville on Saturday. Five players scored in double figures for the Heels, led by Armando Bacot and D’Marco Dunn, who each scored 14 points in the win. Bacot returned from an injury scare against […]
stateoflouisville.com
Brohm Train Rolling: Louisville football stacking talent for 2023
Just when you think Jeff Brohm and staff couldn’t be hotter on the recruiting trail, Louisville football added four more impact transfers, retain one of the top commits in the class of ’23, and earned a commitment from the program’s highest rated recruit ever. All this happened in a three-day span. Two days later, they add yet another high upside transfer at a position of need. We are witnessing the true recruiting potential for Louisville now that we have a head coach that takes recruiting seriously.
Louisville Forward Mike James' Breakout Season Starting to Unfold
The redshirt freshman's breakout potential is beginning to come to fruition for the Cardinals.
247Sports
Louisville AD Josh Heird can see "a path" to getting stadium naming rights deal done
In July during the ACC Football Kickoff, University of Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said that he was hoping to have a new corporate partner purchase naming rights for Cardinal Stadium "sooner rather than later." Now, six months later and Heird said that Louisville is "getting closer." He was asked...
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Ethan Hawke movie 'Wildcat' using Louisville's historic St. James Court as a set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Production is in full swing for Ethan Hawke's new movie being shot around the Louisville region. And we just got our first look at one of the sets. Crews and cars were spotted at St. James Court in Old Louisville on Friday. If you haven't heard,...
Wave 3
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Wave 3
I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. Plenty of...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
wdrb.com
Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
LaRosa's Pizzeria opening in Louisville, giving first 50 customers free pizza for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza lovers get ready -- there's a new contender in town. Known for their sweet sauce and thin crust, Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Pizzeria is coming to the Springhurst Towne Center. Officials say their construction is almost complete. The pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday,...
