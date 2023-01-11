ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
LOUISVILLE, KY
watchstadium.com

North Carolina vs. Louisville Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)

North Carolina vs. Louisville: The North Carolina Tar Heels had a nice bounce back victory with a convincing 80-59 win over Louisville on Saturday. Five players scored in double figures for the Heels, led by Armando Bacot and D’Marco Dunn, who each scored 14 points in the win. Bacot returned from an injury scare against […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
stateoflouisville.com

Brohm Train Rolling: Louisville football stacking talent for 2023

Just when you think Jeff Brohm and staff couldn’t be hotter on the recruiting trail, Louisville football added four more impact transfers, retain one of the top commits in the class of ’23, and earned a commitment from the program’s highest rated recruit ever. All this happened in a three-day span. Two days later, they add yet another high upside transfer at a position of need. We are witnessing the true recruiting potential for Louisville now that we have a head coach that takes recruiting seriously.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

I-Move Kentucky schedules road work on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shifting the entrance to an exit ramp on I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and a lane closure on I-64 will take place starting Sunday as part of the I-Move Kentucky project, according to a release. On Sunday, Jan. 15, intermittent closures will occur during the day on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. Plenty of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy