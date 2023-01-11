ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, TN

247Sports

How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022

Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others

Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Currently, the Volunteers are the class of the SEC. They started conference play 4-0, routing South Carolina and Mississippi State. The orange and white narrowly escaped disaster against Vanderbilt. The Commodores led at halftime, but a 14-2 spurt from Tennessee to start the second half propelled them to a comfortable win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Long Awaited Yee-Haw Brewing Co. to Open in Late January

(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) After much anticipation, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is set to open at the end of January! Charles Ellis, General Manager, gave us a tour and showed off the gorgeous space indoors and out. There have been several hoped for opening dates, but...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$1.1B Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number. A winner has not been found for nearly three months. Regardless of how...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed

Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
OAK RIDGE, TN

