Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
247Sports
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Centre Daily
Currently, the Volunteers are the class of the SEC. They started conference play 4-0, routing South Carolina and Mississippi State. The orange and white narrowly escaped disaster against Vanderbilt. The Commodores led at halftime, but a 14-2 spurt from Tennessee to start the second half propelled them to a comfortable win.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
insideofknoxville.com
(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) After much anticipation, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is set to open at the end of January! Charles Ellis, General Manager, gave us a tour and showed off the gorgeous space indoors and out. There have been several hoped for opening dates, but...
WATE
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the...
A local VFW Post is in rebuild mode and wants to thank the public for helping them rebuild better.
wvlt.tv
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number. A winner has not been found for nearly three months. Regardless of how...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
The Daily South
Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear raincoats and come brandishing camping chairs. The latter is the kind of hero that came to the aid of a bald eagle found on a Tennessee road Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT that he and his wife Lori were on the way...
fox17.com
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
WDEF
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
bbbtv12.com
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
WBIR
People across East Tennessee are seeing the destruction after Thursday's storms. An owner of a campground in Dandridge talks about the damage.
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
