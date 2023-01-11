ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Public’s help sought to solve October Compton homicide

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October.

Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Flores-Padilla attended a family gathering that night, and he was walking in the area when he was shot by one of two male suspects who were with a group of other people, sheriff’s Lt. Michael Modica said at a Wednesday morning news conference at the crime scene.

Detectives believe the suspects are from the area, Modica said.

Cristian Flores-Padilla. | Photo courtesy of LASD

“Homicide investigators believe there are witnesses in the area who may have seen the suspects or know the suspects’ identities,” Modica said.

Also at the news conference were members of Flores-Padilla’s family, who appealed for people to come forward with information about the suspects.

“They didn’t just take his life, they took a part of us, and we’re broken-hearted,” Flores-Padilla’s sister, Vanessa, said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

