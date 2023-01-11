Read full article on original website
Deplorable Me
2d ago
we clearly need stricter knives laws. Where did he purchase the knife, was there a background check, did he get a discount? Did the clerk as if he was able to find everything okay today? Or did some knife owing person in his life not have the cutlery drawer in the kitchen locked?
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WLKY.com
Man charged with kidnapping 6-year-old girl in Valley Station takes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robby Wildt admitted in court Friday to kidnapping a girl, 6, outside her Valley Station home in 2021. Quick action by neighbors helped get the little girl home safely. Her mother later said the girl had been drawing with sidewalk chalk at the time. Neighbors who...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
wdrb.com
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
WTVQ
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
wdrb.com
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after a WAVE News Troubleshooters exclusive report on a shootout involving 600 rounds at a Louisville apartment complex, Louisville Metro police confirm arrests have been made. The shooting happened on New Years Eve at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Sources also...
wdrb.com
Authorities release identity, cause of death of 79-year-old man found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities released the identity and cause of death of a 79-year-old man found dead Wednesday in a building in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, David Sloan, who lived in the area, died of "blunt and sharp force injuries." On Wednesday afternoon, more...
Columbus police make arrest after stolen rifle found during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Jennings County man was arrested in Columbus after police found he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Columbus officers pulled over the man, Jesse Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near 2nd and California streets just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they saw an “AR-15 style rifle” in the […]
Wave 3
Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products. Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the...
wdrb.com
