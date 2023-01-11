ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
we clearly need stricter knives laws. Where did he purchase the knife, was there a background check, did he get a discount? Did the clerk as if he was able to find everything okay today? Or did some knife owing person in his life not have the cutlery drawer in the kitchen locked?

k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Arrest made after I-264 West fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was taken into custody after a crash on Interstate 264 West near the Freedom Way overpass caused traffic to back up Thursday night. Douglass Joseph Marbry, 59, was arrested on charges such as murder and driving under the influence. Marbry stayed at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman dies after crashing truck into overpass on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after losing control of her truck and crashing into a trestle supporting an overpass Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on 4th Street at Industry around 10 p.m. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in crash near UofL's campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after crashing into an overpass near the University of Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 10 p.m. they responded to calls of a crash at 4th Street and Industry Road. Police said that their initial investigation revealed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

