NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
Hughes has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Jesper Bratt scored two goals, Damon Severson had three assists, and Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves for the Devils (27-12-3), who have won three in a row and play at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
Kraken score 8, cruise past Blackhawks to sweep 7-game road trip
CHICAGO -- The Seattle Kraken became the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 at United Center on Saturday. The Kraken (26-12-4), who have also won eighth straight overall, scored six goals on their first...
NHL
Hurricanes defenseman Burns takes rare face-off, wins against Crosby
Facing long odds on penalty kill, veteran steps up to take draw. Forced into duty, Brent Burns shook off the rust and delivered. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman won a face-off, a rare enough feat. Then you have to consider he won it against Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. Burns was...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7) will visit Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-15-6) at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Flames: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Calgary and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames at American Airlines Center. Game 44: Dallas Stars (25-11-7, 57 points) vs. Calgary Flames (20-14-9, 49 points) When:...
NHL
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Moose Jaw forward discusses four-assist game, watching World Juniors. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 18-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2023 draft, has 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 40 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'DREAM BIG'
What was talked about following a big win over the Blues. "I think I blacked out. It was a pretty cool feeling and something you dream of, so it was pretty cool." "A lot of hours just putting in hard work and believing in myself. Credit to those guys, a lot of support from those guys as well. I wouldn't be in that spot without those guys."
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL
Postgame Report | Buffalo rides strong 3rd period to victory in Nashville
NASHVILLE - Don Granato remarked on Saturday morning how the Sabres have seemed to embrace the challenge of playing in raucous road arenas. In the best environments, it can feel like the 20 players in uniform are up against 18,000 people in attendance. "They've thrived in these types of situations,"...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers stay hot on the power play in win over Canucks
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are starting to find their rhythm. Winning four of their last six games, the Panthers scored a pair of goals on the power play and got some key saves during a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Improving...
NHL
Husso makes 32 saves, Red Wings defeat Maple Leafs
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 32 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a nine-game losing streak to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 4-1 win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. "I thought we did a really good job of shutting them down and killing a couple penalties in the third period," Husso said. "The guys were blocking shots and we played like a winning hockey team."
