ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The 4 NFL teams eligible for 'Hard Knocks' (including the Bears!), ranked

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F73ZX_0kBgigsA00

By now, HBO’s NFL training camp show Hard Knocks has become a staple of sports programming every late summer. In 2022, we were delighted to watch Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions prepare for their season with more than a few noteworthy moments that would’ve otherwise been under wraps without a TV camera present.

With the 2022 regular season over, there will be just four eligible teams for the next in-depth look at how an NFL squad takes its final steps before a new campaign. To qualify for the next edition of Hard Knocks, an NFL team must not have made the postseason for two straight seasons. They must have a coach who is in his second year on the job, at least. And they haven’t participated in the program in a decade.

The only teams who meet those qualifications in 2023 are as follows:

  • Chicago Bears
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Washington Commanders
  • New York Jets

Let’s rank the eligible NFL squads for the next edition of Hard Knocks based on entertainment factors and which franchise would be most intriguing to learn about in the summer.

4

New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJgyc_0kBgigsA00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

With all due respect to Dennis Allen’s bunch, the Saints are flat-out boring on paper. They have a few nice pieces like Offensive Rookie of the Year contender Chris Olave, but there just isn’t much here otherwise. If the NFL ends up forcing New Orleans to be the subject of Hard Knocks, it would very much feel like a “default” option.

3

Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a57z4_0kBgigsA00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders might be a fun pick based on ghoul owner Dan Snyder potentially completing some sale of the franchise during the show’s run. There’s also Ron Rivera, Jonathan Allen, and the backdrop of the most dysfunctional professional organization in the sport. In essence, Washington would be a sly pick for anyone who loves messy drama from a team that likely won’t accomplish anything on the field.

2

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rTyQ_0kBgigsA00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a distinct possibility the Jets will soon be in the throes of a quarterback “competition” between Zach Wilson and Insert Veteran. You also can’t discount the idea of a major market New York team really playing to the camera, as they once did during the Rex Ryan era. Count me on in Gang Green letting us under the hood should the first option fall through.

1

Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4224Qw_0kBgigsA00
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

By the time the Bears will have potentially been locked in for Hard Knocks, they will have just finished an offseason where they will have had to mandatorily spend over $100 million in cap space while harnessing the power of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Factor in one of football’s most exciting players in Justin Fields and a charter franchise notorious for attempting to keep secrets about their inner happenings, and the Bears are a no-brainer.

Let’s absolutely get 4-5 hours of quality television for what might be the most interesting non-playoff NFL team over the next half-year or so.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy calls own number to cap long TD drive

The 49ers needed a touchdown coming out of the half, and they got one thanks to a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:45 of game time. Brock Purdy had a good series with throws to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel to create explosive plays, but it was the running game that got things really going. The 49ers interior offensive line got a ton of push in the middle and helped set the team up with a second-and-goal from the 1. Purdy got into the end zone on a QB sneak. It gave the 49ers a 23-17 lead. It was just their second TD in four red zone trips.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Brock Purdy short-circuited the Seahawks' defense with deep throws

In the first playoff start of his career, rookie Brock Purdy — the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — came out firing. And, more often than not, missing. After thriving in the short-target, big gain offense upon which the San Francisco 49ers have long relied to prop up Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy tried to blow up the Seattle Seahawks on the opening drive of his Wild Card debut. During the regular season, a stretch in which the former third-string QB went 5-0, Purdy’s 6.6 air yards per target ranked 33rd among 37 quarterbacks with at least 200 plays under their belt. San Francisco’s game plan was clear; set up an overwhelmed passer with easy throws, then let his playmakers carve out space after the catch.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record

Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another former UGA defender with close ties to Dan Lanning pops up in transfer portal

On Thursday afternoon, an interesting name popped up in the transfer portal when it was reported that Georgia Bulldogs’ former 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was looking to leave Athens and find a new school to play for. Another intriguing name popped up in the portal on Friday morning, with Georgia edge defender MJ Sherman announcing that he would end the portal as well. Both of these players are worth noting for Oregon Duck fans for a couple of reasons; the both fill positions of need for the Ducks, and they both have close ties to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Lanning was the primary...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football loses surprise defensive player to transfer portal

He was just coming into his own, and was becoming a star in Ann Arbor. Now, it appears he’s heading to his fourth school. After arriving late, coming in training camp, edge rusher Eyabi Okie became a fan favorite. The former five-star recruit who was the No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class got his start at Alabama, before transferring to Houston, then UT Martin. His troubled past appeared to be behind him with Michigan football, and he became not only a fan favorite, but apparently also one in the locker room.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks NFL awards voters need to reconsider some of their choices. Shanahan pointed out Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to either the Pro Bowl or the new players’ All-Pro team. McCaffrey was omitted in favor of Josh Jacobs on the All-Pro team, while Saquon Barkley,... The post Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Injury takes out promising depth player, Micah ready to turn it up, beware Bucs' Fournette

All eyes are on the injury reports coming out of Dallas and Tampa, with both teams trying to reach full strength by Monday. The Cowboys, overall, are trending in the right direction, but a valuable depth player who was a rare bright spot last week has suffered an injury in practice that could cost him most- or even all of- the postseason. For Tampa, big defensive tackle Vita Vea is just one of the question marks; coach Todd Bowles gave an update.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy