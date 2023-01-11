ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

gogriffons.com

Dixon, Anderson Jr. score career-highs in loss to UCO

EDMOND, Okla. — Griffon Men's Basketball came within two points of a tie ball game late with No. 7/9 Central Oklahoma, but a late Broncho run wrapped up Saturday's 65-54 final at Hamilton Field House. Missouri Western (8-8, 4-6 MIAA) had UCO fans sweating in the first half, holding...
EDMOND, OK
gogriffons.com

Griffon Women hit cruising altitude; fly past Jets

WICHITA, Kan. — Griffon Women's Basketball jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, taking down Newman, 74-52, on Thursday night at Fugate Gymnasium. The Griffons (14-4, 7-2 MIAA) were led to their seventh-straight win by Brionna Budgetts' 23 points. Cleao Murray scored 13 points off the bench and Connie Clarke added six points and nine rebounds in the win. Ten different Griffons scored.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room

Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
NORMAN, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame

Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
lutheranmuseum.com

Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will hope to turn things around in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Sooners will need to add some big-time contributors in the transfer portal. The NCAA Transfer Portal has...
NORMAN, OK
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)

Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Ponca City News

OSU Extension awarded funding to add Native American educator roles

Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The northeast district of Oklahoma State University Extension has received two Native American Agriculture Fund grants to support new and ongoing partnerships with multiple Native American tribes and nations in Oklahoma. NAAF provides funding to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
madillrecord.net

Hofmeister launches online portal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and public school districts in the state have spent down approximately...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE

