Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took placeCJ CoombsAtchison, KS
gogriffons.com
Dixon, Anderson Jr. score career-highs in loss to UCO
EDMOND, Okla. — Griffon Men's Basketball came within two points of a tie ball game late with No. 7/9 Central Oklahoma, but a late Broncho run wrapped up Saturday's 65-54 final at Hamilton Field House. Missouri Western (8-8, 4-6 MIAA) had UCO fans sweating in the first half, holding...
gogriffons.com
Griffon Women hit cruising altitude; fly past Jets
WICHITA, Kan. — Griffon Women's Basketball jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, taking down Newman, 74-52, on Thursday night at Fugate Gymnasium. The Griffons (14-4, 7-2 MIAA) were led to their seventh-straight win by Brionna Budgetts' 23 points. Cleao Murray scored 13 points off the bench and Connie Clarke added six points and nine rebounds in the win. Ten different Griffons scored.
6A wrestling contenders Stillwater and Edmond North battle for Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament title
By Michael Kinney OKLAHOMA CITY - When Class 6A No. 1 Stillwater and No. 2 Edmond North faced off last month in the inaugural National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic, the two squads put on a down-to-the-wire dual. The Huskies pulled off a 33-31 victory to hand the Pioneers ...
A 'Strong' desire: Recovering from injury, Edmond North senior determined to help team repeat championship
By Michael Kinney EDMOND - At one point in his athletic career, TJ Strong was all about the gridiron. At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, the Edmond North senior standout had the physical stature to be a prototypical tight end. However, an injury during his junior year closed that path off to him. ...
'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.' Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma
By Michael Kinney Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma. Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the crimson and cream not to rub off on her. “Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Oklahoma Coach Emmett Jones ‘Fired Up’ Inheriting Sooners’ Wide Receiver Room
Oklahoma’s offseason started less than a month ago, and Brent Venables has been quite busy. The Sooners have snagged several potential starters out of the transfer portal and signed one of the best recruiting classes in the program’s history. There’s always more work to do, though, and with early National Signing Day in the rear view mirror, all attention turns to 2023.
Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women opens nominations for Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City –- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) is seeking nominations for 2023 inductees to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominations must be postmarked or emailed by the February 10 deadline. “There are many outstanding Oklahoma women who are improving the lives of other women, families and children and deserve to be recognized for their efforts,” said Women’s Hall of Fame 2023 Chair and Commissioner Emmalee Barresi. ...
Why Fox's Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
OU's five one-possession losses "easily flips" to a successful season in year two under Brent Venables. "They’re a team that could climb very easily."
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will hope to turn things around in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Sooners will need to add some big-time contributors in the transfer portal. The NCAA Transfer Portal has...
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
KFOR
Finally, the chance for widespread moisture across Oklahoma next week!
The chances for significant moisture continues to go up with a storm system tracking across Oklahoma late Tuesday into Wednesday! Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals across Oklahoma. The moisture in the Panhandle could be snow depending on the track!
Ponca City News
OSU Extension awarded funding to add Native American educator roles
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – The northeast district of Oklahoma State University Extension has received two Native American Agriculture Fund grants to support new and ongoing partnerships with multiple Native American tribes and nations in Oklahoma. NAAF provides funding to eligible organizations for business assistance, agricultural education, technical support and...
madillrecord.net
Hofmeister launches online portal
OKLAHOMA CITY – Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and public school districts in the state have spent down approximately...
New members announced at Oklahoma State Board of Education
A new slate of members on the Oklahoma State Board of Education is causing backlash because of their lack of experience with public schools.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Congressional Medal of Honor recipient returns to salute his hometown
MERRITT, Okla. (KFOR) – On the shortgrass plains of western Oklahoma, the community of Merritt consists of farms, pastures, and a country school that, on this day, welcomed back a true returning hero. “Thanks so much,” gushes M.Sgt. Earl Plumlee. “It’s so awesome to be back here. I don’t...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
