Vandalia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

khqa.com

How did Louisiana's former police chief get the job?

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in just a few weeks. The court appearance stems from his October 19, 2022, arrest and subsequent drug related charges. But the question still remains from many people: How did Jones get there...
LOUISIANA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri

Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
WAND TV

Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
QUINCY, IL
FOX2Now

1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
kwos.com

CoMo police name man shot by officers

The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
MEXICO, MO
kjluradio.com

Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.

Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police find remains, arrest Columbia woman after finding body

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia and University of Missouri police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding a body in a residential neighborhood far from campus. The investigation started when MUPD officers were sent to Hudson Hall for a welfare check, which led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court in north Columbia. Officers found the body there and called Columbia police for a homicide investigation, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjfmradio.com

Area man part of constitutional history

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man drafted and introduced the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery. It happened on this date (January 11) in 1864. John Brooks Henderson was a Pike County attorney who had been appointed to the U.S. Senate two years earlier. Within six weeks of arriving in Washington, he was meeting regularly with President Abraham Lincoln.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Federal judge sentences Schulte to two more years in prison for PPP fraud

Four months after pleading guilty to three counts of bank fraud, a Washington woman was sentenced to two more years in federal prison for fraud related to the federal Payroll Protection Program. Christen Schulte, 37, was previously sentenced to six years and eight months in federal prison for her role...
WASHINGTON, MO
kwos.com

Charles Erickson to be released from a Missouri prison today

A former Columbia resident who pleaded guilty to the 2001 killing of former “Columbia Daily Tribune” sports editor Kent Heitholt but later recanted his testimony will be released from prison on Monday. 38-year-old Charles Erickson has been incarcerated for more than 17 years and was also given credit...
COLUMBIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO

