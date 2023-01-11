ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 5

Bob Grumley
3d ago

Fucking ridiculous! This state legislature is responsible for so much crime, injury, and ultimately deaths due to this hamstringing of law enforcement! They all need to be removed and replaced with rational thinking people! Who do they call first when they are the victim of a crime?

Reply
4
Related
kpq.com

Drive-by Shooting Suspect Charged with Conspiracy to Murder

One of the three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee is now facing a conspiracy to murder charge. 17-year-old Angel Lara-Sedano is currently residing at Chelan County Juvenile Center for his role in a drive-by shooting back in August. Back in September, witnesses overheard Lara-Sedano say that he...
WENATCHEE, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KEPR

Man accused of raping a child pleads guilty

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over the course of five years, pled guilty on Jan. 11. According to officials of the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, Matthew Lowe of Richland, pled guilty to Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Grace City Church Noise Complaint Case Halted at Chelan County Superior Court

The noise complaint case issued against Grace City Church reaches another impasse after Chelan County Superior Court ordered counsel to reexamine local court law. On Jan. 11, Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin M. Ferrera issued a letter to counsel, asking both parties for additional information on the local rules process between 2015-22.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout

EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
EPHRATA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fire burns at Grant County landfill, no risk to public

EPHRATA, Wash. – A fire is burning at the Grant County landfill, and crews are working to extinguish it. According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Public Works department is digging down through the landfill to put out the fire. Weather conditions are favorable, and smoke is not impacting populated areas.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
ifiberone.com

Ritzville woman calls police over spray painted cat

RITZVILLE - A Ritzville woman is up in arms after her cat returned to her home spray painted on Thursday. RJ Renea says she immediately notified police who processed her call as a legitimate case. RJ says she believes the painting of her animal was part of a destructive social media trend.
RITZVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Good Samaritan Killed When He Stopped to Help After Crash in Oregon

A Richland, Wash., man was hit and killed as he was trying to reach people in a crashed Ford Ranger Sunday afternoon on rain-slicked Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Ore. Kenneth Dale Strong, 65, was driving west on the interstate and was about 10 miles west of Pendleton near the I-84 Yoakum Road exit when he stopped to help the people in a Ford Ranger. The pickup had rolled as it was being driven east, according to a preliminary report of the Oregon State Police.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy