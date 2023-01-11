ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Traded To The Golden State Warriors? One NBA Exec Thinks It Could Happen & Twitter Reacts

By Bruce Goodwin II
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty


T he 2022-23 NBA season has been an interesting one.

The Golden State Warriors nabbed their fourth NBA championship in seven years and haven’t been able to be as consistent this go-round, and are below .500 on the season.

Another team that hasn’t lived up to expectations is the Los Angeles Lakers , who are only hovering around 20 wins this season. And supposedly, the star of the show isn’t too happy and has a simple solution: a trade. That’s right, LeBron James may want out of the iconic purple and gold uniform. So, according to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the King could find himself on the Warriors thanks to a potential swap.

Deveney says he got the news from an anonymous executive detailing that Jordan Poole would be involved in the swap.

“If there is a bidding war going on at some point, the Warriors are in a great position because they can give you the young guys – [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga or [Moses] Moody, or [Pat] Baldwin, whoever the Lakers want,” explained the exec. “But you have to add either Poole or [Andrew] Wiggins, anthat’s’s not easy. But if they want to win now, you can give up Poole if you are getting back LeBron, right? If they keep Draymond [Green] and come back with Steph [Curry], Klay Thompson, Draymond, and LeBron, that would be a fun, fun team to watch.”

James has loved his time playing for the Lakers, but under his reign, the team has seen one championship in 2020 while in the bubble and has had dismal records every other year.

Twitter got wind of possible trade and James possibly teaming up with Steph Curry and are hyped. See how social media is reacting below.

