The Missouri House tightens its dress code for women, to the dismay of Democrats
Missouri's House of Representatives kicked off its new session by tightening its dress code — but only for female lawmakers, to the dismay of Democrats who slammed the measure during floor debate and on social media. Lawmakers met on Wednesday to debate changes to the House rules, as is...
Georgia House, Senate adopt ‘problematic’ new rules that reduce public accountability
The Georgia House and Senate gaveled in for a second day of lawmaking Wednesday. Both chambers passed resolutions laying out rules for the rest of the session, but one change has First Amendment advocates concerned. Both chambers’ rules have new provisions shielding communication between lawmakers and third parties under legislative...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House
This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Despite mail voting changes, ballot rejections remain relatively low in 2022 midterms
Hundreds of thousands of mail ballots were rejected across the country during the 2022 general election, according to a state-by-state analysis by NPR. That's about 1% of ballots that were returned to election officials, a rate similar to prior years. The analysis, which drew primarily from states that track ballot...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning 'Latinx' from state documents
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning the term "Latinx" from state documents, according to an executive order she announced Tuesday. "Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," she said. Several adjectives and nouns in Spanish end in "o" and "a"...
A special counsel will probe government documents at Biden's home and private office
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate how classified documents came to be located at President Biden's Delaware residence and a think tank office in Washington he used for about three years. Garland named former Justice Department official Robert Hur to conduct the high-profile inquiry after...
Biden's lawyer says additional classified documents have been found in Delaware
President Biden's lawyer have found additional classified documents at his Wilmington, Del., residence, according to his counsel Richard Sauber, who said "all but one" of the new documents were found in storage in Biden's garage, and one document was in stored materials in "an adjacent room." Biden's lawyers immediately notified...
The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
McCarthy is not a leader. Republicans don't trust each other. And it all benefits Democrats.
One of the first rules of negotiation is to never negotiate with someone who doesn't have the authority to make a deal. That's Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
His grip on GOP eroded in 2022. But Trump goes on offensive to start New Year.
PALM BEACH — On the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot, a much smaller crowd than usual attended a show of support near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Rather than the hundreds of loyalists that gather periodically in the vicinity of the Palm Beach compound, whether to protest a seizure of...
McCarthy says Santos will remain in office as N.Y. Republicans call for his ouster
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that Rep. George Santos is a member in good standing of the Republican conference, despite a growing scandal linked to widespread deceptions. "The voters have elected George Santos," McCarthy said in a news conference. "He is seated." After calls from GOP leaders in New...
A USC office removes 'field' from its curriculum, citing possible racist connotations
An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work says it is removing the term "field" from its curriculum because it may have racist connotations related to slavery. The newly renamed Office of Practicum Education, formerly known as the Office of Field Education, within the university's Suzanne-Dworak-Peck...
DOJ appeal in Texas mass shooting case pleases NRA and puzzles gun control advocates
It's been more than five years since the mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas killed 25 people, including one pregnant person, and injured 22 others. Officials put the total death toll at 26. A District Court ruled in 2021 that the government was 60% responsible for the...
How the DOJ is investigating Biden's handling of classified documents when he was VP
More classified documents have been found from President Biden's time as vice president — this time, at his home in Wilmington, Del. Biden says he's cooperating with a Justice Department review. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate President Biden's handling...
Who is special counsel Robert Hur?
How GOP state supreme court wins could change state policies and who runs Congress. Six races for governor that could make history this midterm election. The Supreme Court meets Andy Warhol, Prince and a case that could threaten creativity. Images Andy Warhol created of Prince are at the heart of...
